 
Dave Grohl Takes Daughter on Shopping Spree in First Sighting Since Secret Child Revelation
Weeks after confessing that he cheated on his wife Jordyn Blum, the Foo Fighters frontman appears to have shown that he remains close to his 10-year-old daughter.

  • Oct 2, 2024

AceShowbiz - Dave Grohl apparently remains close to one of his daughters despite his bombshell revelation. The Foo Fighters frontman took Ophelia on a shopping spree in the first sighting since a shocking confession about his secret child.

In a series of pictures that made their rounds online on Tuesday, October 1, it could be seen that the 55-year-old singer stepped out with Ophelia in Los Angeles, California two days prior. The father and daughter duo were seen outside a store in the city.

Dave and Ophelia went out to buy decorations for Halloween at a Spirit Halloween store. They were pictured making their way out of the store together with him pushing a trolley, on which he placed some black boxes and a skeleton. In the meantime, his 10-year-old daughter was carrying a similar skeleton on her hands.

Dave and Ophelia were walking close next to each other, seemingly showing that they remain on good terms. At one point, he was seen looking at her as they had a nice conversation. Both of them looked in good spirits and excited to prepare for the celebration.

For the shopping spree, Dave, who flaunted a gray full beard, went with a comfy outfit, including a short-sleeved dark gray tee that came with a pocket and high neck design. He also sported a pair of matching shorts, black slip-ons, clear glasses, a black hat and matching necklace, which featured a cross pendant.

As for Ophelia, she donned a black T-shirt and a pair of long light gray sweatpants. She completed the look with a pair of black flat sandals. In addition, her long blonde tress cascaded down her back.

The new sighting came weeks after Dave announced that he has become the father of a new baby daughter born outside his 23-year marriage to Jordyn Blum. While Ophelia appeared fine despite the revelation, her 18-year-old sister Violet previously appeared to have deactivated her Instagram account. Fans noticed that Violet quit social media after the rock legend made the announcement.

