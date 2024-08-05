Victoria Beckham Dishes on Entering 'Empty Nester' Era With Husband David

AceShowbiz - Victoria and David Beckham, who have been married since 1999, are embracing a transformation in their lives as many of their children have grown up and started their own journeys. "We woke up this morning and said, 'We're so proud of the kids, they're such great, kind, sweet, humble, funny, hardworking young adults,' " shared Victoria Beckham during a Vogue Australia discussion with Nicole Kidman.

The Beckhams' four children, Brooklyn Beckham (25), Romeo Beckham (21), Cruz Beckham (19), and Harper (13), are now pursuing their own passions, leaving David and Victoria to explore their own.

Reflecting on their 25 years of marriage, Victoria remarked, "We really laugh. And we really support each other in regards to our careers and passions." The couple's bond remains strong, with Victoria expressing, "I said to him last night - and the kids - after 25 years, I love your dad so much and I support him and continue to want him to be the best version of himself, and he does that for me."

Beyond familial reflections, David and Victoria are also savoring new experiences together. Their recent Italian vacation was filled with elegance and exploration. David playfully posted on his Instagram Stories about Victoria's "annoyingly elegant" style, sharing photos of her reading in a black sundress and relaxing in a chic black swimsuit. From sunset boat rides to strolling through picturesque villages, their time in Italy was a romantic getaway.

The couple's culinary adventures were equally noteworthy. Dining at Michelin Star restaurant Quattro Passi in Nerano, Naples, they were treated to exquisite dishes like crispy red prawns and pistachio ice cream. David shared his delight on Instagram, calling the dessert "ridiculous" and expressing gratitude to the restaurant.

The Beckhams' journey is a blend of deep family bonds, unwavering love, and a zest for life's finer pleasures. As they navigate this new chapter, they continue to inspire with their dedication to one another and their ability to find joy in every moment.