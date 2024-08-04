Ariana Grande Reacts to Fan Calling 'Eternal Sunshine' Her 'Worst Era Ever'

AceShowbiz - In the vibrant world of pop music, few artists command the fascination that Ariana Grande does. Recently, the 31-year-old singer took a break from soaking in the Olympics to address a fan's critique of her new album, "Eternal Sunshine".

An X (formerly Twitter) user commented, "This is her worst era ever I'm sorry positions era was better." Grande, not one to shy away from engaging with her fans, responded, "Please go enjoy listening to it then! I'm glad you finally like it," complete with a heart and xx.

Ariana Grande responds to fan's criticism

Fan reactions to Grande's various musical eras are hardly new. One supporter chimed in, "eternal sunshine and positions are Ariana's best albums," while another declared, "This is her best era ever btw." However, the singer's journey from "Positions" to "Eternal Sunshine" has been marked by significant personal changes and challenges.

The "Thank U, Next" singer's life has been a whirlwind since releasing "Positions" in 2020. Within a few years, she married and subsequently divorced real estate agent Dalton Gomez, embarked on the laborious production of the "Wicked" film adaptation, and began dating her married co-star Ethan Slater. These experiences have provided ample material for her new concept album, which delves into themes of heartbreak and scandal.

Grande doesn't shy away from vulnerability. On the track Intro, she candidly explores her emotional turmoil, singing, "How can I tell if I'm in the right relationship?/Aren't you really supposed to know that shit?/Feel it in your bones and own that s***?" Her willingness to lay bare her struggles illustrates an artist deeply in touch with her feelings and ready to share them with the world.

As fans continue to debate the merits of her various eras, with some noting, "Every fan does this with every new era. Y'all hated Positions at the time and now suddenly LOVE it during a new era? And then when she starts a new era, everyone will start to love/miss Eternal Sunshine," Grande remains focused on living her life to the fullest.

She was recently seen in Paris, enjoying the women's artistic gymnastics qualifications round for the Olympics. During a brief interview from the stands, her iPhone lock screen, possibly showing a photo of herself with Ethan Slater, caught the eagle eyes of her fans.

Despite the personal and public controversies, Grande's current era is all about embracing her journey and expressing her truth. Whether it's through her music or her life choices, the "Bang Bang" singer exemplifies an artist continually evolving while staying true to herself and her craft.