 
Adele Halts Munich Concert to Watch Olympic Women's 100M Final With the Crowd
The Grammy-winning artist Adele pauses Munich concert for Paris Olympics, leading her fans to watch the games on the giant screen at the Messe München venue.

  • Aug 4, 2024

AceShowbiz - Adele has established a temporary home in Munich for the next month, but her heart lies in Paris. During the second night of her "Adele in Munich" residency on Saturday, August 3, the singer paused the show to project the Olympic women's 100 meters final on the massive screens at the Messe München arena.

The hushed crowd witnessed Team USA's Sha'Carri Richardson take home silver with a time of 10.87 while her teammate Melissa Jefferson claimed bronze with 10.92. Saint Lucia's Julien Alfred made history by winning her country's first gold medal with a time of 10.72.

Adele's Munich residency began on Friday and will continue with two shows per week until August 31st. The venue boasts an "Adele World" experience for ticket holders, featuring a Ferris wheel, an authentic English pub, and an "I Drink Wine" bar.

After Germany, Adele will return to her "Weekends with Adele" Las Vegas residency, scheduled from October 25 to November 23. Two years into the residency, the 30-year-old singer announced plans to take a break.

"I don't have any plans for new music at all," she told Germany's ZDF public broadcast service last month. "I want a big break after this and I think I want to do other creative things, just for a little while."

Adele Emerges on Rare Date With Fiance Rich Paul Amid Indefinite Music Hiatus

Adele Body-Shamed by Karla Sofia Gascon, Zoe Saldana Reacts to Co-Star's Controversial Tweets

Adele and Rich Paul Enjoy Romantic Dinner Date Amid Marriage Plan Rumors

Adele's Song Ordered to Get Pulled From Streaming Platforms Amid Plagiarism Lawsuit

