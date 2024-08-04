Ariana Madix's Boyfriend Defends Her Against Plastic Surgery Accusations

AceShowbiz - Ariana Madix's boyfriend, fitness trainer Daniel Wai, has come forward to address claims that his "Vanderpump Rules" star girlfriend underwent plastic surgery to achieve her recent jaw-dropping physique.

Setting the record straight, Wai took to Instagram to defend Ariana, stating unequivocally, "For Love Island, Ariana worked her a$$ off she was in [the] gym 2 to 3 hours a day and [her] diet [was] on point. Sorry haters, no surgery or procedure."

The issue arose when cosmetic injectorspeculated in a viral TikTok video about various procedures Madix might have undergone, including lip fillers, Botox, and liposuction.

Ariana responded directly to these claims, stating, "[I've had Botox] in 11's, outer brow, and my neck. [I also had] Ellevate for my neck in 2019 by @theneckdoctor. Minimal lip filler [because] my face is too small to handle very much and filler in my chin. Absolutely no filler anywhere else and def no blepharoplasty yet [love] hope this helps! I'll keep y'all posted if I do anything else."

Madix's candidness has drawn praise from fans, who commend her for openly sharing the minimal cosmetic work she has done. "I love a transparent queen admitting what she's had done, unlike these bafoons talking about olive oil and sunscreen," commented one admirer.

In addition to debunking surgery rumors, Wai also dished out some useful tips for followers hoping to emulate Madix's fitness journey. However, he cheekily noted that while many are eager for workout tips, "this is my business and I work doing this," he said, directing followers to a contact link for his services.

Despite the grueling public scrutiny over her appearance and the breakup fallout with ex Tom Sandoval, Ariana has proven resilient. She made waves hosting the sixth season of "Love Island USA" and continues to shine brightly, recently reprising her role as Roxie Hart in Broadway's "Chicago".

Ariana continues to inspire fans with her honesty and hard work. As one fan succinctly put it, "She looks incredible, good for her, and he is a cutie."

In a world full of filtered images and hidden truths, Ariana Madix's story stands out not just for her dazzling transformation but also for her commitment to transparency. Her journey is a testament to the power of hard work and honesty.