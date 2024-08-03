Billie Eilish and Charli XCX Donate 10,000 Pairs of Underwear to Charity

AceShowbiz - In a generous gesture, Charli XCX and Billie Eilish have donated 10,000 pairs of unworn underwear to I Support the Girls, a non-profit charity that provides essential items to women experiencing homelessness, impoverishment, or distress. The garments were featured in their recent music video for "Guess," where they appeared on a mountain of women's underwear.

Following the shoot, the two artists made the donation, which was acknowledged in a message during the video's credits. At the end of the video, I Support the Girls also received a shoutout. The foundation later posted a video showing their process of distributing the products to those in need, customizing the "Guess" lyrics to reflect their mission.

The donation has had a significant impact on I Support the Girls, which has described the contribution as their "formidable panty mountain." The charity emphasized that the garments, despite being used in a music video, were of high quality and important for empowering women.

Charli XCX and Billie Eilish's collaboration on "Guess" is the latest in a series of remixes and collaborations on their respective albums. The song's release also aligns with the ongoing success of Charli XCX's "Brat summer," which has inspired an array of music, merchandise, and cultural moments.