 
Christina Hall Sets Record Straight on Ant Anstead Replacing Josh on 'The Flip Off'
The television personality, who recently filed for divorce from Josh, addresses speculation surrounding her ex-husband's potential involvement on her upcoming HGTV competition show.

  • Aug 2, 2024

AceShowbiz - Christina Hall has addressed speculation surrounding Ant Anstead's potential involvement in her upcoming HGTV competition show, "The Flip Off". After a fan suggested that adding Anstead to the show would boost ratings, Hall initially replied on Instagram, "LOL that would be a genius 'ratings' idea just sayin." However, she later clarified her stance.

"It would be good for ratings, but I can't work with any more exes," Hall told Backgrid, referring to her current co-star, Tarek El Moussa, her first husband. "I already work with Tarek." While Anstead's appearance in the show remains unclear, Hall did not rule out the possibility of him joining in the future, saying, "Maybe season two."

"The Flip Off", slated for a 2025 premiere, was originally set to feature Hall and Josh Hall facing off against El Moussa and his new wife, Heather Rae Young El Moussa. However, Josh Hall's apparent departure from the show has left an opening for a new partner on Hall's team.

Despite a difficult relationship since their 2020 split, Hall has recently taken steps to reconcile with Anstead. She has re-followed him on Instagram and liked a recent photo of their son. However, Anstead does not currently follow Hall on the platform.

Hall and Anstead met in 2017 and married in 2018. They welcomed a son, Hudson, in 2019, but separated a year later. Their divorce was finalized in June 2021.

Anstead appeared regularly on Hall's HGTV show, "Christina on the Coast", during their relationship and marriage. However, their relationship has been strained since their split.

