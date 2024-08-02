 
Megan Thee Stallion Unleashes Music Video Teaser for Yuki Chiba-Assisted 'Mamushi'
The 29-year-old Grammy-winning female rapper, has put a lot of effort in filming the music video for the Yuki-Chiba-assisted track by taking a trip to Japan.

AceShowbiz - It looks like Megan Thee Stallion will release a new video soon. On Thursday, August 1, the Houston Hottie unleashed a music video teaser for her hit single "Mamushi" ft. Yuki Chiba.

In the cinematic clip posted on Instagram, the Grammy-winning femcee could be seen flaunting her sexy figure in silhouette. She captioned it, "Its almost timeee #MAMUSHI," adding star and snake emojis.

Meg has put a lot of effort to shoot the music video by taking a trip to Japan. Taking to Instagram, the musician gave fans a glimpse at her journey by posting a series of photos of her in an edgy black outfit.

In the caption, Megan expressed her fondness for Japan and her reluctance to return home, stating, "I [red heart and Japan flag emoji] I never want to leave," and added, "MAMUSHI VIDEO SHOOT FINISHED." Her distinctive style was enhanced with Japanese-inspired temporary back tattoos and simple silver accessories. Fans are excited about her latest photos and eagerly anticipate the new music video.

"Mamushi" appears on her latest album, "Megan". The project boasts 18 tracks and collaborations with fellow Houstonian legends UGK, GloRilla, Victoria Monet, Big K.R.I.T., Kyle Richh and more.

On the album's release, Billboard ranked all 18 tracks, with "Mamushi" receiving praise for showcasing Megan's versatility and her ability to embrace different sounds while staying true to her rap roots. Her album marks a "rebirth" for the artist, being her first project since the Tory Lanez shooting trial concluded last August.

