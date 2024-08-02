Model Adut Akech Is Expecting Her First Child, Debuts Baby Bump

Vogue Magazine/Pierre Toussaint Celebrity

Supermodel Adut Akech shares her journey to motherhood, expressing excitement and gratitude as well as challenges such as morning sickness as she prepares for the arrival of her first child.

AceShowbiz - Adut Akech, the renowned 24-year-old model, is embarking on a new chapter in her life as she announces her first pregnancy with partner Samuel Elkhier. In an exclusive interview with Vogue, Akech revealed her journey to motherhood and shared her anticipation for the future.

With only ten weeks remaining in her pregnancy, Akech expressed her eagerness to become a young mother. "I always said I wanted to be a young mom because I love the idea of growing up with your kids," she said, noting that her own mother had her at 20. "The age difference plays a huge role in how close we are."

Akech recalled the moment she realized she was pregnant, beginning with an intense craving for oranges and subsequent morning sickness. After experiencing strange dreams about her sister being pregnant, she decided to take a test and received five positive results.

Despite acknowledging the challenges of pregnancy, Akech emphasized the "beautiful feeling" it brings. She described it as a "mental and physical rollercoaster," adding, "Nothing really ever prepares you for it."

On Instagram, Akech enthusiastically shared her joy with a photo shoot featuring her baby bump. "Beyond BLESSED, GRATEFUL, and CANNOT wait to meet our bundle of joy!!!" she wrote in the caption.

Messages of congratulations flooded in from fashion icons, including Naomi Campbell and Winnie Harlow. Campbell, whom Akech considers a mother figure, expressed her excitement to become a grandmother.

Akech has been in a private relationship with Elkhier for over a decade. The couple's engagement was reportedly announced in 2022 although Vogue referred to Elkhier as Akech's partner in its recent cover story.

Akech, a South Sudanese-Australian beauty, is one of the most sought-after faces in fashion. Her career skyrocketed after her Paris Fashion Week debut in 2016, leading to collaborations with top brands and editorials in major publications. She has also been a fixture for Victoria's Secret in recent years.

Akech's journey to motherhood reflects her independence and strength. She and her mother fled to Australia as refugees from South Sudan when she was eight years old. She was scouted at age 16 and has since become a global icon.

As she prepares for the arrival of her baby, Akech expresses her desire to have five children in the future. "I'm just excited for the journey," she said. "I can't wait. I'm like - can they just come already? I'm kind of over it and I'm just halfway."