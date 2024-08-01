 
Meghan Markle Begs Prince Harry to Let Go of Lawsuits
An ex-employee of the Sussexes' Archewell Foundation claims that Meghan supports Harry unconditionally but wishes he would release the lawsuits burdening him.

AceShowbiz - Meghan Markle is urging her husband Prince Harry to move on from ongoing legal battles and focus on their family's well-being. An ex-employee of the couple's Archewell Foundation shared with PEOPLE that Meghan supports Harry unconditionally but wishes he would release the lawsuits burdening him. She desires a life free from legal entanglements and fears for their safety without adequate protection.

Since 2020, Harry has fought to reinstate taxpayer-funded security for his family, fearing threats against them. He has lost legal bids and plans to appeal. Meghan believes his focus on security stems from past experiences with the Royal security apparatus.

Despite royal insiders claiming King Charles III has no authoritative power over security matters, Harry remains hopeful that his father can intervene. Furthermore, the ongoing legal battles have reportedly damaged Harry's relationship with his father, leading to silence from Charles and unanswered calls.

Harry expressed concerns about his family's safety at the 2024 ESPY Awards, emphasizing the significance of a parent-child bond. The echoes of Princess Diana's tragic death in a high-speed chase haunt him, further motivating his determination to protect his wife and children.

While Meghan understands Harry's reasons for pursuing lawsuits, she urges him to prioritize their happiness and well-being. Should their legal battles continue to fail, the couple could face substantial financial burdens. By relinquishing the lawsuits, Harry could rekindle his bond with his father and live a burden-free life with his family.

