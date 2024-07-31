 
Alabama Barker Flaunts Flat Stomach After Admitting to Taking Weight Loss Medication
Instagram
Celebrity

After revealing that she has been trying to lose weight, the daughter of Travis Barker and Shanna Moakler embraces her stunning figure in a risque dress at a pool party.

  • Jul 31, 2024

AceShowbiz - Alabama Barker has embraced her body amid her weight loss journey. After admitting to taking medication to lose weight, the daughter of Travis Barker and Shanna Moakler flaunted her stunning figure during a day out.

Recently, the 18-year-old former reality TV star was out and about with a group of friends as they made an appearance at a pool party. At that time, the stepdaughter of TV personality Kourtney Kardashian was joined by a security guard.

On Monday, July 29, Alabama offered social media users a glimpse of the fun bash. Taking to Instagram, she treated her followers to a series of photos from the outdoor event, whose guests were sporting black outfits.

  Editors' Pick

In one of the pictures, it could be seen that Alabama was standing among other attendees. She stole the spotlight with her stunning look, rocking a skin-tight black dress that came with a very low-cut design and big cut-out on the wearer's stomach.

The dress, which was long enough to reach her ankles, featured a thigh-high slit on her leg and two thick straps. She enhanced the look with a pair of black open-toe high heels. To add a color variation to the look, she put on silver accessories and a small matching handbag.

Alabama flaunted her flat stomach after she admitted to taking weight loss medication. On July 16, a video of her talking about her desire to lose weight circulated online. In the clip, she said, "But I'm on weight-loss medication because I'm tired of being fat and photographing like a damn ogre," without revealing the name of the drug she's on.

The former "Meet the Barkers" star explained, "I have, like, this thing where I photograph so ugly, and people are like, 'Oh, my God - you're so fat, and you're so ugly.' " She continued, "And it's, like, I see what you guys are seeing, but just, like, meet me in person," adding, "I feel like I don't look like that."

Follow AceShowbiz.com @ Google News

You can share this post!

You might also like
Related Posts
Alabama Barker Likened to Ice Spice With New Stunning Hairstyle

Alabama Barker Likened to Ice Spice With New Stunning Hairstyle

Alabama Barker Shows Off Jaw-Dropping Curves After Admitting to Taking Weight Loss Medication

Alabama Barker Shows Off Jaw-Dropping Curves After Admitting to Taking Weight Loss Medication

Alabama Barker Admits to Taking Weight-loss Medication After Being Called 'Fat'

Alabama Barker Admits to Taking Weight-loss Medication After Being Called 'Fat'

Alabama Barker Blasts Haters for 'Assuming' She Underwent BBL

Alabama Barker Blasts Haters for 'Assuming' She Underwent BBL

Latest News
Kanye West Sells Gutted Malibu Mansion at a Loss After Slashing Price
  • Jul 31, 2024

Kanye West Sells Gutted Malibu Mansion at a Loss After Slashing Price

Top 10 Life-Saving Parenting Hacks to Save Time and Make Life Easier
  • Jul 31, 2024

Top 10 Life-Saving Parenting Hacks to Save Time and Make Life Easier

Essential Basic Pantry Items for Healthy Eating: Stock Your Pantry Essentials
  • Jul 31, 2024

Essential Basic Pantry Items for Healthy Eating: Stock Your Pantry Essentials

Fourth Suspect in Foolio Murder Arrested After Hourslong Standoff
  • Jul 31, 2024

Fourth Suspect in Foolio Murder Arrested After Hourslong Standoff

Alabama Barker Flaunts Flat Stomach After Admitting to Taking Weight Loss Medication
  • Jul 31, 2024

Alabama Barker Flaunts Flat Stomach After Admitting to Taking Weight Loss Medication

PnB Rock's Fiancee Emotionally Shares Her Regrets About Tragic Shooting at Trial
  • Jul 31, 2024

PnB Rock's Fiancee Emotionally Shares Her Regrets About Tragic Shooting at Trial