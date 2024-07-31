Alabama Barker Flaunts Flat Stomach After Admitting to Taking Weight Loss Medication

Instagram Celebrity

After revealing that she has been trying to lose weight, the daughter of Travis Barker and Shanna Moakler embraces her stunning figure in a risque dress at a pool party.

AceShowbiz - Alabama Barker has embraced her body amid her weight loss journey. After admitting to taking medication to lose weight, the daughter of Travis Barker and Shanna Moakler flaunted her stunning figure during a day out.

Recently, the 18-year-old former reality TV star was out and about with a group of friends as they made an appearance at a pool party. At that time, the stepdaughter of TV personality Kourtney Kardashian was joined by a security guard.

On Monday, July 29, Alabama offered social media users a glimpse of the fun bash. Taking to Instagram, she treated her followers to a series of photos from the outdoor event, whose guests were sporting black outfits.

In one of the pictures, it could be seen that Alabama was standing among other attendees. She stole the spotlight with her stunning look, rocking a skin-tight black dress that came with a very low-cut design and big cut-out on the wearer's stomach.

The dress, which was long enough to reach her ankles, featured a thigh-high slit on her leg and two thick straps. She enhanced the look with a pair of black open-toe high heels. To add a color variation to the look, she put on silver accessories and a small matching handbag.

Alabama flaunted her flat stomach after she admitted to taking weight loss medication. On July 16, a video of her talking about her desire to lose weight circulated online. In the clip, she said, "But I'm on weight-loss medication because I'm tired of being fat and photographing like a damn ogre," without revealing the name of the drug she's on.

The former "Meet the Barkers" star explained, "I have, like, this thing where I photograph so ugly, and people are like, 'Oh, my God - you're so fat, and you're so ugly.' " She continued, "And it's, like, I see what you guys are seeing, but just, like, meet me in person," adding, "I feel like I don't look like that."