 
 

Annalynne McCord Ready to Take Her Sexuality Back by Doing Nudity on 'Power' Spin-Off

Annalynne McCord Ready to Take Her Sexuality Back by Doing Nudity on 'Power' Spin-Off
Instagram
TV

When explaining why she finally agreed to strip for 'Power Book III: Raising Kanan', the former '90210' star reveals the story behind her previous reluctance in doing topless and nude scenes.

  • Nov 12, 2020

AceShowbiz - Actress AnnaLynne McCord is baring all for the first time in her new project to celebrate the hardships she has faced in recent years.

The former "90210" star has always refused topless and nude scenes in TV dramas and movies, insisting that many of them seemed unnecessary, but now she's stripping for "Power Book III: Raising Kanan", currently in production in New York City.

"I never wanted to do nudity because I felt like women sometimes are made to feel they have to," AnnaLynne tells the "Watch With Us" podcast. "I was told when I was 14 years old by this model guru guy..., 'You'll never make it in Hollywood or in modelling if you're not going to do nude!' I was like, 'Oh, really? I think I'm gonna prove you wrong.' "

  See also...

"This is the first time I'm doing it. I'm taking the top off. For me, it's about a statement. I've never done it in my career, and I wanted to (after) a lot of things that have happened to me in my life. I've spoken a lot for women and issues of sexual abuse and sexual assault. I was like, 'You know what? I'm ready to do it, because I want it to be about taking my sexuality back, taking my power back in that way.' "

In 2014, McCord revealed she was sexually assaulted in her teens and began speaking to students and young women who had shared her experience.

"The entire trajectory of my life has altered," she adds. "That little 18-year-old arrogant, teeny-bopper who came into the world of Hollywood with all of her crazy energy and her rigid ideologies is a very different 33-year-old woman. Why I do what I do is what has really changed."

"I love acting. I love that I get to do what my nine-year-old self dreamed of doing when she was little. I got to make her dream come true. And that makes me so very happy. But for me, now, if I'm not making a statement in some capacity, I'm not interested."

You can share this post!

Oprah Winfrey Joins Forces With Brad Pitt for Film Adaptation of 'The Water Dancer'

BLACKPINK Sideline Panda Episode From Reality Show Amid Handling Backlash

Most Read
Ewan McGregor Snaps at Paparazzi on Set of His New Show
TV

Ewan McGregor Snaps at Paparazzi on Set of His New Show

'DWTS' Recap: Two Perfect Scores Are Earned, Celebrity Dancers Honor Music Legends on 'Icons Night'

'DWTS' Recap: Two Perfect Scores Are Earned, Celebrity Dancers Honor Music Legends on 'Icons Night'

Candace Cameron Bure Gets Real About Why She Turned Down Offer for Family Reality Show

Candace Cameron Bure Gets Real About Why She Turned Down Offer for Family Reality Show

Carly Hughes Blames 'Toxic Environment' for Departure From 'American Housewife'

Carly Hughes Blames 'Toxic Environment' for Departure From 'American Housewife'

Alec Baldwin 'Overjoyed' to Stop Playing Donald Trump

Alec Baldwin 'Overjoyed' to Stop Playing Donald Trump

'RHOP': Ashley Darby Gets Emotional as She Misses Son During Cast Trip to Portugal

'RHOP': Ashley Darby Gets Emotional as She Misses Son During Cast Trip to Portugal

'The Voice' Recap: Battle Rounds Start Tonight!

'The Voice' Recap: Battle Rounds Start Tonight!

'The Crown' Writers Accused of Using 'a Lot of Artistic License' by Buckingham Palace Intruder

'The Crown' Writers Accused of Using 'a Lot of Artistic License' by Buckingham Palace Intruder

'DWTS' Star Nelly Supports Judge Carrie Ann Inaba Amid Bullying Claims

'DWTS' Star Nelly Supports Judge Carrie Ann Inaba Amid Bullying Claims

Kim Kardashian and Family Call Larsa Pippen 'Toxic' Following Her Damning Tell-All Interview

Kim Kardashian and Family Call Larsa Pippen 'Toxic' Following Her Damning Tell-All Interview

CBS Promises Diversity on 'Survivor', 'Big Brother' and Other Reality Shows

CBS Promises Diversity on 'Survivor', 'Big Brother' and Other Reality Shows

Wentworth Miller Out of 'Prison Break' Over Disinterest in Playing Straight Characters

Wentworth Miller Out of 'Prison Break' Over Disinterest in Playing Straight Characters

Matthew Morrison to Lead 'The Grinch Musical!' Special

Matthew Morrison to Lead 'The Grinch Musical!' Special