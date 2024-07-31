Angel Reese Sparks Romance Rumor With Jalen Duren Following Instagram Post

Instagram Celebrity

Chicago Sky's Angel Reese and Detroit Pistons' Jalen Duren are romantically linked after the two athletes shared vacation snaps from similar posts on social media.

AceShowbiz - The love life of Chicago Sky star Angel Reese has been the talk of the town, with new dating rumors springing up amidst her stellar basketball journey. She's romantically linked to Detroit Pistons' Jalen Duren after they shared videos from similar vacation spots on their Instagram Stories.

The buzz began when Duren, 20, posted a sunset video from an undisclosed location that bore a striking resemblance to the backdrop in Reese's Instagram Story from the day before. Reese, 22, had previously posted a picture of herself in a pink Gucci monokini and pink Chanel shades, leading fans to speculate about a possible romance.

Neither Reese nor Duren has officially commented on these rumors. Since being drafted into the WNBA in April 2024, Reese has been single following her split from Florida State University basketball player Cam'Ron Fletcher, with whom she had a nearly year-long relationship.

Following the breakup, Reese has made it clear that she remains focused on her career. "I do what's best for me, that's it. I'm the catch! Let's not get it twisted," she had stated during an Instagram Live session.

Adding more fuel to the fire, speculation has also arisen around NBA superstar Kevin Durant and Angel Reese. The two were spotted together at a Team USA Women's Basketball exhibition game in London, sitting next to each other while watching an 84-57 victory against Germany. With Stephen Curry and his wife, Ayesha, in attendance as well, fans speculated about potential double dates and a deeper connection between Durant and Reese.

Despite the growing curiosity, neither Durant nor Reese has commented publicly on these rumors. Durant has maintained a low profile regarding his personal life since his split from former WNBA player Monica Wright in 2014. Reese has been equally silent on the matter, choosing to let her game speak for itself.

Interestingly, Reese has previously expressed admiration for Durant, citing him as her favorite player and an inspiration. Ahead of the 2024 NBA Draft, she named Durant as her preferred 2v2 coed basketball partner, appreciating his roots in the Washington Metropolitan Area (DMV).

As of now, the young and talented Angel Reese remains dedicated to her basketball journey, while fans eagerly await to see if either of these rumored romances will officially come to light.