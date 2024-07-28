Rod Stewart Thinks His 'Days Are Numbered' Ahead of 80th Birthday

Instagram Celebrity

Nearing his 80th birthday, legendary rocker Rod Stewart is not letting age slow him down as he is committed to living life to the fullest and adopting a healthier lifestyle.

Jul 28, 2024

AceShowbiz - Sir Rod Stewart, the 79-year-old rock legend, is well aware that his "days are numbered," but he's resolutely unafraid of what lies ahead. "We have all got to pass on at some point, so we are all in the same basket," Stewart remarked in an interview with The Sun.

Determined to enjoy every moment, he shared, "I am going to be enjoying myself for these last few years as much as I can. I say few - probably another 15. I can do that easy mate, easy."

Despite his advancing years, Stewart remains actively involved in the music scene, delighting fans with his enduring energy and timeless performances. Though he acknowledges he can't party as hard as he once did, he still enjoys lively nights with his band.

"I'm not like I was in the '70s and '80s and I can't stay up all night, get drunk and go mad and still have a voice just like that. Nowadays, I have to protect my voice before and after every show," Stewart conceded.

Water plays a significant role in his pre-show routine, but that doesn't mean the rock star only drinks water. "Water has a hell of a lot to do with it. But no, you think I just have water on my rider? You're talking to Rod Stewart here, mate. We go mad after every show," he added with a grin.

Stewart even indulges in a quick Bacardi before taking the stage, jesting that it's "good for [his] voice." Post-performance, he and his band enjoy martinis and celebrate with enthusiasm rarely seen in musicians of his age group.

Having battled both prostate and thyroid cancer, Stewart has become more health-conscious. "I am more aware of my health now than before. You should be when you start getting on a bit. It's very important. I am a bit of a hypochondriac. I think men in particular should take advantage of all the wonderful medical science out there," he advised.

Despite being more mindful of his health, Stewart proudly declared that he doesn't rely on medication to maintain his stamina, save for the occasional anti-inflammatory if his knee acts up.

As he approaches his 80th year, Stewart remains grateful for his accomplished life and looks forward to new experiences. "I have had a good time and a good life and I've enjoyed myself, so I wouldn't ask for anything more. Probably good health and good health for my children and happiness... and Celtic [football club] doing well," he mused, revealing his ongoing passion for his favorite team.

Stewart's reflections and exuberant lifestyle serve as an inspiration to fans young and old. At 79, he continues to embody the spirit of being "Forever Young," proving that age is just a number when it comes to living life fully and passionately.