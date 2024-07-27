 
Videos of Francis Ford Coppola Kissing Extras on 'Megalopolis' Set Emerge
Leaked videos have surfaced showing director Francis Ford Coppola kissing background actors on the set of his upcoming film 'Megalopolis,' raising concerns about unprofessional behavior.

  Jul 27, 2024

AceShowbiz - Iconic director Francis Ford Coppola's behavior on the set of his new film "Megalopolis" is under scrutiny following the release of videos that show his unorthodox interactions with extras during a nightclub scene.

Videos recently surfaced showing Coppola hugging and kissing background actors on the cheek while filming a Studio 54-esque party scene for his ambitious sci-fi epic, "Megalopolis". These actions, described by the director as an attempt "to get them in the mood," align with earlier claims reported by The Guardian.

These incidents occurred on February 14, 2023, at the Tabernacle in Atlanta, with sources alleging that Coppola's behavior was unprofessional and unprecedented. According to Variety, a crewmember captured the videos during the shoot, with one source recounting how Coppola would "leap up to hug and kiss several women, inadvertently inserting himself into shots."

The behavior has sparked concern, especially given that "Megalopolis" is a $120 million project personally financed by Coppola, leaving traditional oversight mechanisms absent. One source remarked, "Because Coppola funded it there was no HR department to keep things in check."

Darren Demetre, an executive producer on "Megalopolis", defended Coppola's actions, saying, "Francis walked around the set to establish the spirit of the scene by giving kind hugs and kisses on the cheek to the cast and background players." Mariela Comitini, the film's first assistant director, also described the working environment as "vibrant, professional, and positive." However, sources on set disputed these depictions.

The Guardian report highlighted that, despite Coppola's questionable behavior, no one on set publicly objected or attempted to stop him. This issue was compounded by recent statements reminding the crew of their non-disclosure agreements, hinting at further behind-the-scenes complications.

The release of "Megalopolis" is set for September 27 after Lionsgate acquired domestic distribution rights in June. The film, starring Adam Driver, Giancarlo Esposito, and Jon Voight, received mixed reviews at Cannes but is expected to compete in below-the-line categories come awards season. Coppola, despite the controversies, recently received the Kennedy Center Honors, marking another milestone in his storied career.

As anticipation builds for "Megalopolis", the film's production history serves as a controversial chapter, juxtaposing Coppola's creative genius against unconventional and contentious behavior on set.

