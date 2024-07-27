Lady Gaga Embodies French Spirit in Electrifying Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony Performance

Instagram Music

Lady Gaga's performance at the Paris 2024 Olympics' Opening Ceremony transported the audience to a world of cabaret nostalgia, honoring French art and music in an unforgettable way.

AceShowbiz - The Paris Olympics are officially underway, marked by an extraordinary performance from none other than Lady Gaga. She lit up the event's musical torch with a rousing rendition of the 1960s cabaret tune "Mon truc en plumes" during the ceremony along a six-kilometer (4.5 mile) stretch of the River Seine. Gaga's act was the first singing performance in the four-hour Olympic inauguration extravaganza.

Initially shrouded in a mesmerizing sea of bright pink feathers, Gaga teased the audience before emerging in a chic black bustier and hot pants, a costume designed by Dior. The setup was a tribute to the song's original performer, French cabaret singer Zizi Jeanmaire, who had made "Mon truc en plumes" famous in the 1960s.

Gaga was hailed for her dedication. She reportedly had learned French and spent two months rehearsing the number, upon the invitation from artistic director Thomas Joly to perform in the show.

Gaga herself issued a statement in a post on her social media platforms shortly after her performance, saying she felt "humbled" to have been invited to sing the song as a way of honoring the "French people and their tremendous history of art, music, and theatre."

In her heartfelt post, Gaga elaborated on her unique connection with France and its artistic heritage: "The title means 'My Thing with Feathers'. And this is not the first time we've crossed paths. Zizi starred in Cole Porter's musical 'Anything Goes' which was my first jazz release."

"Although I am not a French artist, I have always felt a very special connection with French people and singing French music - I wanted nothing more than to create a performance that would warm the heart of France, celebrate French art and music, and on such a momentous occasion remind everyone of one of the most magical cities on earth - Paris."

The event featured Gaga's high-level camp style, reminiscent of Jeanmaire's celebrated appearance on the Ed Sullivan Show in January 1965. As Gaga danced on a gold staircase, her performance unfolded as a splendid homage to French cabaret, capturing the attention and admiration of viewers around the world.

Lady Gaga's performance at the 2024 Paris Olympics' Opening Ceremony is more than just a musical act; it is a touching celebration of French culture, beautifully rendered by an artist who continues to build bridges with audiences worldwide. This iconic moment is sure to be remembered as one of the many highlights of the Paris Olympics.