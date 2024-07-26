Chrishell Stause Seemingly Shades Oppenheim Group Bosses

Instagram TV

The 'Selling Sunset' star has raised eyebrows with her comments on Ryan Serhant's Instagram post, suggesting a desire for more effective leadership at her own brokerage.

AceShowbiz - Chrishell Stause, a cast member of Netflix's "Selling Sunset", sparked speculation over her relationship with her bosses at The Oppenheim Group. When fellow real estate broker Ryan Serhant expressed gratitude for the success of his Netflix series "Owning Manhattan", Stause commented with a message indicating a need for his leadership skills on the West Coast.

Some fans interpreted Stause's remark as a thinly veiled criticism of Jason Oppenheim and Brett Oppenheim, the twin founders of The Oppenheim Group. The comment drew responses suggesting that Stause's bosses lacked strong leadership qualities.

Stause, who has not publicly addressed the comments, was previously in a relationship with Jason Oppenheim for five months in 2021. Both siblings have appeared on "Selling Sunset" since its inception in 2019.

The show follows the lives of real estate agents at The Oppenheim Group as they navigate the high-stakes world of luxury real estate in Los Angeles. Meanwhile, Serhant's "Owning Manhattan" focuses on the agents at his New York City-based real estate company.

Jessica Markowski, one of Serhant's agents, has praised his leadership style, calling him "inspiring" and "very, very, very smart."

Stause's comment has fueled speculation about potential changes within The Oppenheim Group, especially given Jason Oppenheim's admission during the "Selling Sunset" reunion that he was still in love with Stause while connected to a lie detector test.

Amidst the ongoing conversation about leadership at The Oppenheim Group, fans are eagerly awaiting the release of season 8 of "Selling Sunset".