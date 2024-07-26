Tony Yayo Reaffirms Ja Rule Feud, Deems Rival 'Industry Plant'

Instagram Music

In a heated and revealing interview with DJ Vlad, Tony delves into his top rapper selections and reignites the age-old feud with his nemesis, firmly standing by the G-Unit legacy.

Jul 26, 2024

AceShowbiz - In a recent interview with DJ Vlad, Tony Yayo, an integral part of the G-Unit collective, provided his take on the greatest rapper of all time. The discussion began with Dr. Dre's recent assertion that Eminem is "the greatest to ever do it," a sentiment Yayo enthusiastically echoed, placing Eminem in his personal top five.

Yayo emphasized the continuing commercial success of Eminem, who is still breaking records nearly twenty-five years into his career. He drove home the point with a familiar phrase, "Men lie, women lie, numbers don't," advocating the notion that commercial success defines a rapper's status in the industry.

The conversation soon diverted towards Yayo's Mount Rushmore of Queens rappers. Although the discussion left the Mount Rushmore incomplete, DJ Vlad pointedly noted that Ja Rule's name was absent. Citing Ja's commercial success, Vlad argued he should be considered alongside other greats like the Lost Boys. Tony Yayo was quick to rebut, labeling Ja Rule a "buster" and dismissing his commercial achievements.

"Ja Rule was a buster to me. I don't know him. He's from the other side of town. He's a buster to me, and he's still a buster. [Irv Gotti]'s a buster, Irv's brother's a buster, and they're all busters to me," Yayo declared. Even when pressed on Ja Rule's impressive record sales, Yayo doubled down, emphasizing his disdain and maintaining his stance that the Lost Boys deserved recognition over Ja.