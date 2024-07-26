Rick Hearst Returns to 'General Hospital' as Ric Lansing

ABC TV

After an eight-year absence, Rick Hearst, who previously appeared on the show from 2014 to 2016, is reprising his role as the shady attorney Ric Lansing on the popular ABC soap opera.

AceShowbiz - Rick Hearst, known for his iconic roles in various daytime dramas, is set to return to "General Hospital" in the role of Ric Lansing. Hearst originated the character in 2002 and previously appeared on the show from 2014 to 2016.

According to TVLine, Hearst will begin filming his scenes the week of August 19. His return was confirmed by casting director Mark Teschner, who approached the actor about the possibility of reprising his role.

In a video announcement on Instagram, Hearst expressed his excitement about his return, saying, "You never know what you're gonna get with this guy." He hinted at an upcoming storyline that will revolve around his character's relationship with his daughter, Molly.

Hearst reveals that one plot point involves Molly acting as a surrogate for Kristina, the daughter of Alexis and Sonny Corinthos. "That alone is enough to create a mad amount of drama of who's going to side with who," Hearst said. "And it's going to be entertaining."

Hearst, who has won two Primetime Emmy Awards for his work on "General Hospital", has appeared on numerous soap operas throughout his career, including "Days of Our Lives", "The Young and the Restless" and "The Bold and the Beautiful".

Despite his extensive experience in daytime dramas, Hearst admitted that he has not been keeping up with "General Hospital" in recent years. However, he has been catching up and is eager to return to the character and the show.

Hearst's return to "General Hospital" comes after a wave of tragic losses for the cast, including producer Nneka Garland and actor Tyler Christopher. Hearst expressed his sadness over their passing and acknowledged the importance of cherishing life and the relationships we have.