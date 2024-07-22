Coldplay Honors Taylor Swift with 'Everglow' Dedication in Dusseldorf Concert

AceShowbiz - Coldplay's Chris Martin surprised and delighted Taylor Swift fans at the band's Dusseldorf concert on Saturday, July 20. Before performing their 2016 track "Everglow", Martin dedicated the song to Swift, acknowledging her recent departure from nearby Gelsenkirchen.

"This is for Taylor Swift because she left town," Martin said from behind the piano, prompting enthusiastic cheers from the crowd. "This is for all of you who feel sad today because Taylor had to go to the next city. So we sing this love song, this heartbreak song, and send it to Taylor wherever she is today."

The thoughtful dedication comes as Swift continues her record-breaking "Eras Tour" across Germany. She recently celebrated the enthusiastic reception from German fans, praising their "amazing" and "thoughtful" support during her three-night run in Gelsenkirchen.

Martin's tribute also acknowledged Swift's latest album, "The Tortured Poets Department", which has spent its first 12 weeks at number one on the Billboard charts. In an Instagram post, Swift expressed her gratitude to fans for their support of the album and her tour.

On both the Billboard charts and the concert stage, Coldplay and Taylor Swift continue to make their mark. Coldplay's "Higher Power" is climbing the Hot 100, while Swift's "The Tortured Poets Department" remains a fixture in the Billboard 200's top 10.