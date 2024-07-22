 
Coldplay Honors Taylor Swift with 'Everglow' Dedication in Dusseldorf Concert
Instagram
Music

The gesture by the band's frontman Chris Martin follows the 'Tortured Poets Department' artist's departure from Gelsenkirchen after completing three shows on her 'Eras Tour'.

  • Jul 22, 2024

AceShowbiz - Coldplay's Chris Martin surprised and delighted Taylor Swift fans at the band's Dusseldorf concert on Saturday, July 20. Before performing their 2016 track "Everglow", Martin dedicated the song to Swift, acknowledging her recent departure from nearby Gelsenkirchen.

"This is for Taylor Swift because she left town," Martin said from behind the piano, prompting enthusiastic cheers from the crowd. "This is for all of you who feel sad today because Taylor had to go to the next city. So we sing this love song, this heartbreak song, and send it to Taylor wherever she is today."

  Editors' Pick

The thoughtful dedication comes as Swift continues her record-breaking "Eras Tour" across Germany. She recently celebrated the enthusiastic reception from German fans, praising their "amazing" and "thoughtful" support during her three-night run in Gelsenkirchen.

Martin's tribute also acknowledged Swift's latest album, "The Tortured Poets Department", which has spent its first 12 weeks at number one on the Billboard charts. In an Instagram post, Swift expressed her gratitude to fans for their support of the album and her tour.

On both the Billboard charts and the concert stage, Coldplay and Taylor Swift continue to make their mark. Coldplay's "Higher Power" is climbing the Hot 100, while Swift's "The Tortured Poets Department" remains a fixture in the Billboard 200's top 10.

Follow AceShowbiz.com @ Google News

You can share this post!

You might also like
Related Posts
Billboard Music Awards 2024: Coldplay Performs Hit Song 'All My Love'

Billboard Music Awards 2024: Coldplay Performs Hit Song 'All My Love'

Dick Van Dyke Embraces Life and Death in Coldplay's 'All My Love' Music Video

Dick Van Dyke Embraces Life and Death in Coldplay's 'All My Love' Music Video

Coldplay Enlists Ralph Macchio for Heartfelt 'The Karate Kid' Music Video

Coldplay Enlists Ralph Macchio for Heartfelt 'The Karate Kid' Music Video

Coldplay's 'Moon Music' Rolls in at No. 1 on Billboard 200 Chart

Coldplay's 'Moon Music' Rolls in at No. 1 on Billboard 200 Chart

Latest News
Sydney Sweeney and Brandon Sklenar Spark Romance Rumors After Night at Stagecoach
  • Apr 30, 2025

Sydney Sweeney and Brandon Sklenar Spark Romance Rumors After Night at Stagecoach

Michael Bolton Struggles With His Speech, Mobility and Short-Term Memory Amid Cancer Battle
  • Apr 30, 2025

Michael Bolton Struggles With His Speech, Mobility and Short-Term Memory Amid Cancer Battle

Christina Haack Slams Her Boyfriend's Ex for Allegedly Spreading 'Lies' About Her
  • Apr 30, 2025

Christina Haack Slams Her Boyfriend's Ex for Allegedly Spreading 'Lies' About Her

Calvin Harris Expecting His First Child With Vick Hope
  • Apr 30, 2025

Calvin Harris Expecting His First Child With Vick Hope

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Recall Their Awkward First Kiss
  • Apr 30, 2025

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Recall Their Awkward First Kiss

Cardi B Cuddling Baby Daughter in Heartwarming Rare Photo
  • Apr 30, 2025

Cardi B Cuddling Baby Daughter in Heartwarming Rare Photo