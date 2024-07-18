 
Travis Kelce Spotted at Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' Show in Germany
AP
Celebrity

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end has once again shown his unwavering support for his pop superstar girlfriend by attending her show in Gelsenkirchen, Germany.

  • Jul 18, 2024

AceShowbiz - On Wednesday, July 17, Taylor Swift thrilled fans at the Veltins-Arena in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, with the first of her three-night run on the "Eras Tour". Among the enthusiastic attendees was her boyfriend Travis Kelce, who made a low-key appearance.

Kelce, the 34-year-old Kansas City Chiefs tight end, was spotted in a suite-level seat, casually dressed in a green plaid Nike shirt, light pants and a baseball cap. Despite his relaxed demeanor, Kelce couldn't resist swaying and singing along to Swift's music. Fans who recognized him captured his support on social media.

This marks Kelce's 13th "Eras Tour" appearance, a testament to his unwavering love for Swift. His last appearance was on July 7 in the Netherlands, where he was joined by teammate Patrick Mahomes and his pregnant wife Brittany Mahomes.

  Editors' Pick

The couple's attendance comes as the "Eras Tour" approaches its end in December. While Kelce's appearances have been a highlight for fans, he will soon return to Kansas City for the Chiefs' training camp on July 21.

Despite his busy schedule, Kelce has made time to support his girlfriend throughout her summer concerts, traveling to five continents and even making a surprise appearance at Wembley Stadium. Coach Andy Reid praised Kelce's ability to balance his athletic and personal lives, noting that it provides him with an escape.

Swift has reciprocated Kelce's support, attending Chiefs games throughout the NFL season. In February, she cheered them on to their second consecutive Super Bowl victory.

The "Eras Tour" has been a momentous occasion for Swift and her fans, and Kelce's presence has added an extra layer of excitement to the already unforgettable nights.

