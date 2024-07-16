Jelly Roll to Provide Official Theme Songs and Possible Live Performance for WWE SummerSlam

AceShowbiz - WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque announced on July 16 that Jelly Roll will provide the official theme songs for SummerSlam, the prestigious annual wrestling spectacle scheduled for August 3 in Cleveland. Levesque's announcement on social media included a hint at a possible live performance, leaving fans speculating about an in-person appearance by the musician.

SummerSlam will feature two of Jelly Roll's tracks: "Dead End Road" from his album "Twisters" and his recent hit "Liar." This is not Jelly Roll's first interaction with WWE. The Nashville native has made several surprise appearances at WWE events in his hometown, including a memorable moment in November 2023 when he got involved in a match between Randy Orton and Dominik Mysterio.

Jelly Roll's involvement in SummerSlam adds to his growing list of achievements. He recently collaborated with Eminem on "Somebody Save Me," the closing track on the rapper's album The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grace). Jelly Roll has expressed his admiration for Eminem, stating that "my childhood heroes lived somewhere between Willie Nelson and Eminem."

In addition to the official theme songs, Jelly Roll may also make a live appearance at SummerSlam. Levesque tweeted, "btw, @JellyRoll615 – let me know if you're free on Aug. 3 to play a few songs for the @WWEUniverse." This has sparked excitement among fans who are eager to see Jelly Roll perform in front of the live crowd.

Stay tuned for updates on WWE and Jelly Roll's involvement in SummerSlam.