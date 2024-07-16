 
Mark Harmon 'Pleased' to Return to the World of 'NCIS: Origins' in a New Capacity
After stepping back from his iconic role as Leroy Jethro Gibbs, Mark Harmon is returning to the NCIS franchise as an executive producer and narrator on the upcoming spin-off, 'NCIS: Origins'.

AceShowbiz - Mark Harmon, the beloved star of "Naval Criminal Investigative Service" for 18 seasons, is preparing to step into a different role within the franchise. Following his departure from the show in 2021, Harmon is now serving as an executive producer and narrator on "NCIS: Origins", a prequel set to premiere on CBS on October 14.

According to Harmon, his involvement in "NCIS: Origins" is primarily to support the new cast and crew. "I'm just there to support. And how can I help? And if you need my help, great. And if not, that's okay too," he said at a recent TCA panel.

Harmon's son, Sean, who previously played a younger version of Gibbs on "NCIS", is also an executive producer on Origins and came up with the idea for the spin-off. The new series will delve into the early days of Gibbs' career, with Austin Stowell portraying the iconic character.

Despite stepping down from his on-screen duties, Harmon remains an executive producer on "NCIS". He praised CBS for sticking with the show during its early years, allowing it to find its footing and become the success it is today.

"We had a lot of those days the first four years. And it took a while. People think this show jumped off. It didn't," Harmon recalled. "And I'm thankful always to CBS that was in third place and really didn't have much more to put on."

While Harmon is uncertain about his future involvement in "NCIS" as a character, he expressed appreciation for his time on the show. "I am only thankful. To be part of this is really fun and to work with these people again is fun," he said.

"NCIS: Origins" premieres on Monday, October 14 at 9 P.M. ET/PT on CBS.

