Salt-N-Pepa's Sandra Denton Explores Legal Options After Getting Kicked Off Southwest Flight

AceShowbiz - On Monday, July 15, Salt-N-Pepa's Pepa, real name Sandra Denton, documented an incident in which she was removed from a Southwest Airlines flight from Las Vegas to Nashville. According to Denton, she had purchased two seats due to a leg injury sustained in a 2018 car crash.

Upon boarding, a flight attendant initially allowed her to keep the extra seat. However, a man approached her and requested one of the seats, claiming he needed it for a funeral.

Denton became suspicious and refused, asking the man to swear that he was going to a funeral. He declined, and Denton's assistant suggested she record the encounter.

Shortly after, Denton was escorted off the flight by employees, who claimed she was removed because she was recording and posed a safety risk. Denton denies recording on the plane, stating she was only speaking to her assistant on the phone.

Southwest Airlines released a statement saying that Flight Crews are responsible for the Safety and Comfort of all Passengers. They denied boarding to Denton for the safety and comfort of other passengers.

Denton, who was traveling to a meeting in Nashville, lost out on expenses such as wheelchair assistance and car service. She is reportedly exploring legal options, citing possible ADA violations.

Southwest has refunded Denton $2,500 for the seats, but she claims she is still considering legal action.