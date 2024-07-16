 
Salt-N-Pepa's Sandra Denton Explores Legal Options After Getting Kicked Off Southwest Flight
AceShowbiz
Celebrity

The rapper and member of the female hip-hop trio claims she was unfairly removed from a Southwest Airlines flight following a confrontation over having two seats.

  • Jul 16, 2024

AceShowbiz - On Monday, July 15, Salt-N-Pepa's Pepa, real name Sandra Denton, documented an incident in which she was removed from a Southwest Airlines flight from Las Vegas to Nashville. According to Denton, she had purchased two seats due to a leg injury sustained in a 2018 car crash.

Upon boarding, a flight attendant initially allowed her to keep the extra seat. However, a man approached her and requested one of the seats, claiming he needed it for a funeral.

Denton became suspicious and refused, asking the man to swear that he was going to a funeral. He declined, and Denton's assistant suggested she record the encounter.

Shortly after, Denton was escorted off the flight by employees, who claimed she was removed because she was recording and posed a safety risk. Denton denies recording on the plane, stating she was only speaking to her assistant on the phone.

  Editors' Pick

Southwest Airlines released a statement saying that Flight Crews are responsible for the Safety and Comfort of all Passengers. They denied boarding to Denton for the safety and comfort of other passengers.

Denton, who was traveling to a meeting in Nashville, lost out on expenses such as wheelchair assistance and car service. She is reportedly exploring legal options, citing possible ADA violations.

Southwest has refunded Denton $2,500 for the seats, but she claims she is still considering legal action.

Follow AceShowbiz.com @ Google News

You can share this post!

You might also like
Latest News
Sydney Sweeney and Brandon Sklenar Spark Romance Rumors After Night at Stagecoach
  • Apr 30, 2025

Sydney Sweeney and Brandon Sklenar Spark Romance Rumors After Night at Stagecoach

Michael Bolton Struggles With His Speech, Mobility and Short-Term Memory Amid Cancer Battle
  • Apr 30, 2025

Michael Bolton Struggles With His Speech, Mobility and Short-Term Memory Amid Cancer Battle

Christina Haack Slams Her Boyfriend's Ex for Allegedly Spreading 'Lies' About Her
  • Apr 30, 2025

Christina Haack Slams Her Boyfriend's Ex for Allegedly Spreading 'Lies' About Her

Calvin Harris Expecting His First Child With Vick Hope
  • Apr 30, 2025

Calvin Harris Expecting His First Child With Vick Hope

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Recall Their Awkward First Kiss
  • Apr 30, 2025

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Recall Their Awkward First Kiss

Cardi B Cuddling Baby Daughter in Heartwarming Rare Photo
  • Apr 30, 2025

Cardi B Cuddling Baby Daughter in Heartwarming Rare Photo