'NCIS: Origins' Cast Lori Petty and Bobby Moynihan for Major Roles

AceShowbiz - "NCIS: Origins" dives into the early career of the beloved character Leroy Jethro Gibbs, played by Austin Stowell. Set in 1991, the series explores Gibbs as a newly minted special agent stationed at the fledgling NCIS Camp Pendleton office. Here, he joins a gritty, ragtag team led by NCIS legend Mike Franks, played by Kyle Schmid.

The cast is bolstered by newcomers Lori Petty and Bobby Moynihan. Petty takes on the role of Dr. Lenora Friedman, "a seasoned pathologist at the San Diego Medical Examiner's Office," who brings a unique blend of experience and enthusiasm to the team. Petty is known for her past work in "Station Eleven," "Orange Is the New Black," and "Point Break."

Moynihan, on the other hand, steps into the shoes of Woodrow "Woody" Browne, "the wildly overworked senior chemist and director of the NIS Forensic Lab." With a knack for balancing a heavy workload with humor, Moynihan is expected to bring comedic relief to the procedural drama. His past credits include "Saturday Night Live," "Unfrosted: The Pop Tart Story," and numerous voice acting roles in popular animations.

Mark Harmon, the original face of Gibbs, serves as the show's narrator and executive producer, alongside his son Sean Harmon, who first pitched the prequel idea. "It has been an honor to step into this world to play a character my dad created," Sean Harmon shared, expressing his enthusiasm for taking on the executive producer role rather than acting in the series.

Other notable cast members include Tyla Abercrumbie, Michael Molino, Diany Rodriguez, and Caleb Foote. Showrunners Gina Lucita Monreal and David J. North, who have written for "NCIS: Naval Criminal Investigative Service" for ten years, promise an exciting and gripping storyline.

With its premiere set to air from 9-11 p.m. on October 14 before moving to its regular 10-11 p.m. timeslot, "NCIS: Origins" is a must-watch for fans eager to explore the origins of one of television's iconic characters.