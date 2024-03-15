 

Kash Doll Expecting Second Child, Stripping Down to Her Undies in Maternity Shoot




The 'Ice Me Out' rapper celebrates her 32nd birthday by announcing that she's pregnant with baby No. 2, a new addition to her growing family with boyfriend Tracy T.

  Mar 15, 2024

AceShowbiz - On the occasion of her 32nd birthday, rapper Kash Doll (born Arkeisha Antoinette Knight) has revealed she is expecting her second child with boyfriend Tracy T. The announcement follows a trip to Turks and Caicos in October, where Kash Doll discovered her pregnancy after experiencing nausea.

"We had a blast, but I kept feeling sick. I finally took a test, and it said yes!" she exclaimed in an interview with PEOPLE.

To share the news with Tracy, Kash Doll creatively attached the pregnancy test to a bankroll of money she had gifted him for his birthday. "He was overjoyed when he saw it," she said.

The couple's second child is due in June and will join their 2-year-old son, Kashton. Kash Doll's toddler son is reportedly thrilled about becoming a big brother. "He adores babies and can't wait to care for his younger sibling," she shared.

The growing family adds to the excitement in Kash Doll's life as she continues to work on her sophomore album. While motherhood can be demanding, she embraces the growth and expansion in her personal and professional realms.

"I'm so excited to expand my family and leave a legacy behind," she said. "I can't wait to teach my children about life and share the joy of being a mother."

Kash Doll and Tracy T began dating in March 2021 after initially connecting professionally. They welcomed Kashton in January 2022. Tracy T has three other children from previous relationships, including two daughters and a son.

Kash Doll's pregnancy announcement comes after a year of personal growth and reflection. In a previous interview, she attributed a shift in her perspective to the material losses she experienced during a robbery.

"God showed me there was something more important than material things," she said. "My focus shifted to someone who loves me unconditionally, my son."

