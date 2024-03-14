 

Rapper OJ Da Juiceman Denied Bond After Arrested on Gun and Cocaine Charges

The 'Make the Trap Say Aye' rapper is facing gun and cocaine charges, and is scheduled for trial in December after he was taken into police custody in Georgia.

AceShowbiz - Rapper OJ Da Juiceman, known for hits like "Make the Trap Say Aye", has been arrested in Georgia on gun and cocaine charges. The real name of the rapper is Otis Whitfield Williams Jr.

On March 4, Williams was booked by the Coweta County Sheriff's Office. He faces charges including trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs (marijuana or methane), possession of a firearm or knife, tampering with evidence, speeding, fleeing/attempting to elude police officers, and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.

Williams was denied bond, and his court date is set for Christmas Day. According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Williams was driving his 2024 Ford Expedition on March 4 around 10 P.M. when police in Coweta County attempted to stop him for speeding. He failed to stop, leading to a brief chase before he pulled over.

Upon reaching Williams' vehicle, police discovered cocaine and a 9mm handgun. He was arrested and remains in custody.

An insider source told Hollywood Unlocked that Williams was filming a video with Sukihana for their song "Selling" just before his arrest. The song is Williams' latest successful single, peaking at No. 3 on the US Top 40 Songs chart.

Williams has faced legal issues in the past. In July 2015, he was arrested in Tennessee for gun possession after police followed him and his manager for 10 miles. Marijuana, firearms, and 300 rounds of ammunition were reportedly found in their vehicle. Williams was charged with gun possession, unlawful crime with possession of a firearm, and intent to distribute.

