Don Lemon Plans Lawsuit After Elon Musk Cancels His X Show

The former CNN anchor threatens to take the Tesla mogul to court after the SpaceX billionaire decided to call off the X partnership with the television host.

Mar 14, 2024

AceShowbiz - Former CNN star Don Lemon has threatened to sue Elon Musk after the Tesla billionaire abruptly canceled Lemon's new show on X. According to a spokesperson for Lemon, the platform made a public commitment to amplifying diverse voices but "Elon Musk has canceled the partnership."

Despite the platform's announcement, a spokesperson for Lemon claims that Lemon never signed a contract with X. However, sources close to Lemon argue that X and Musk still owe him compensation for his brief stint with the company, citing X's delay in providing necessary paperwork and the platform's promotion of the deal.

Lemon's spokesperson, Allison Gollust, stated, "[Lemon] expects to be paid for it. If we have to go to court, we will."

Musk, in contrast, suggests that he canceled Lemon's show because it was "basically just CNN, but on social media," and that such a model "doesn't work." X also stated that they "decided not to enter into a commercial partnership with the show."

The dispute has sparked questions about the validity of Lemon's potential lawsuit. Some experts believe that without a signed contract, Lemon may have limited legal recourse. However, Lemon's representatives maintain that the platform's actions and prior commitments constitute an implied contract.

The outcome of this dispute remains uncertain, but it highlights the challenges facing content creators in the rapidly evolving social media landscape.

