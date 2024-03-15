John Oliver Jokingly Points Out Kate Middleton Could 'Have Died 18 Months Ago' Amid Drama

Cover Images/JOHN NACION Celebrity

Mar 15, 2024

AceShowbiz - John Oliver is among the celebrities who weigh in on Kate Middleton drama. During his appearance on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen", the comedian joked that the Princess of Wales "could have died" months ago.

"What the f**k is going on with Kate Middleton?" host Andy asked John in the Tuesday, March 12 episode. "I was out. I thought, 'Let's all just ignore this. We've moved on,' until the Photoshop thing," John responded.

The "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver" host added, "That feels, like, you're almost handling it in an oppressive way at this point." John was referring to Kate's Photoshop fail in her Mother's Day portrait, which prompted her to issue an apology.

Andy then cast doubt on the royal's apology. "Isn't their motto: never complain, never explain? And they had 'her' explaining on Twitter?" the Bravo host said. To that, John replied, "There's a non-zero chance she died 18 months ago. They might be 'Weekend at Bernie's'-ing this situation."

"I'm not saying it happened! I'm saying it's nonzero until proven otherwise. Until you see her with a copy of today's newspaper," he clarified.

Earlier this week, Kate issued an apology for editing her Mother's Day photo, which saw her posing with her and Prince William's three kids, Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte. "Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing. I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother's Day," she said.

The apology came after major photo agencies, the Associated Press (AP) Reuters, Agence France-Presse (AFP) and Getty Images, issued a "kill notice" regarding the photo following a suspected manipulation. AP explained in a statement, "At closer inspection it appears that the source has manipulated the image." Despite the apology, Kensington Palace has maintained that it will not release the unedited version.

