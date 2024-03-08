Karlie Kloss and Sister-in-Law Ivanka Trump Spark Feud Rumor After Attending Billionaire's Party

Instagram Celebrity

Catwalk beauty Karlie Kloss and Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka did not pose for a picture together despite attending the same party held by Indian billionaire recently.

Mar 8, 2024

AceShowbiz - Among the high-profile guests at the extravagant pre-wedding festivities for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant were Karlie Kloss and Ivanka Trump. Kloss, married to Jared Kushner's brother, attended with her husband and shared photos on Instagram. However, her lack of photos with Trump raised eyebrows on social media.

The celebrations included a performance by Rihanna and a dance display by the couple. The guests were treated to a lavish spread of 500 dishes prepared by over 100 chefs.

In contrast to the opulence, just a stone's throw away lie slums where some of the world's poorest live on as little as $5 a day. Osman Ali, a tea seller near the venue, expresses his disbelief at the vast wealth on display.

The festivities were attended by Mark Zuckerberg, Bill Gates, and other tech CEOs, as well as Bollywood stars and politicians. The party showcased the immense wealth and excess of Asia's richest families, while highlighting the stark contrast between their lives and those of the impoverished in close proximity.

Despite criticism for a "boring" performance, Rihanna reportedly received a $6 million fee for singing at the event. The couple, children of Asia's richest families, hosted a three-day party in Jamnagar, India, which reportedly cost $152 million.

You can share this post!