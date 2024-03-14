Zayn Malik Crashes Jimmy Fallon's Monologue to Preview New Song 'What I Am' From Upcoming Album

NBC Music

The 'Pillow Talk' singer surprises the TV personality by appearing on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' to announce his new single from his forthcoming album.

AceShowbiz - Zayn Malik has had a creative way to promote his new song from his upcoming album. On "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon", the "Pillow Talk" singer was seen crashing Jimmy Fallon's monologue to preview his single titled "What I Am" and announce its release date.

In the Wednesday, March 13 episode of the TV program, Jimmy was documented delivering his monologue. Before he could finish it, Zayn suddenly appeared from backstage and approached the host, prompting audience members to scream in excitement.

Zayn was then filmed playing a snippet of "What I Am" from Jimmy's laptop before he handed a letter to the host. Without saying anything, he tapped Jimmy on the shoulder and left the podium. He flashed his smile and waved his hand to the audience members, who were cheering on him, as he left the studio.

Once Zayn disappeared, Jimmy opened the letter that read, "My new single 'What I Am' is out this Friday off my upcoming album, 'Room Under the Stairs', available May 17th. Hope you'll check it out." He then stated, "I will. Zayn, everybody! He played the song," before he went on to finish his monologue.

Earlier that day, Zayn made use of social media to announce that his new album titled "Room Under the Stairs" is coming soon. He took to Instagram to reveal the release date by writing in the caption of his new post, "ROOM UNDER THE STAIRS. 17.05.2024. PRE-ORDER FRIDAY."

Along with the announcement, the former One Direction singer unveiled the cover art of the forthcoming record. It can be seen that the artwork features a silhouette of his face, which is taken from the side to show off his long lashes and pointy nose. It also includes a drawing, which is made in blue and white colors, of what appears to be a music studio. The studio is located under a staircase and overlooks the blue sky as well as nature.

