 

Henry Cavill Rumored to Star in 'Deadpool and Wolverine' in Surprising Role

The 'Argylle' actor is said to make a cameo appearance as a variant of a major X-Men character after it was reported that he had been offered a role in Marvel Cinematic Universe.

  • Mar 14, 2024

AceShowbiz - Henry Cavill could make his debut in Marvel Cinematic Universe along with "Deadpool 3". According to a new report, the British actor is set to make a cameo in "Deadpool & Wolverine" in a surprising role.

Giant Freaking Robot reported on Wednesday, March 13 that the 40-year-old hunk will appear as a variant of Wolverine in the upcoming movie. The scoop read, "Henry Cavill is playing Wolverine. It's happening, get ready. His version will sport a long, brown coat."

After the news made its round online, some fans shared their mixed responses. "If that scoop about Henry Cavill playing a Wolverine variant is true......well, one particular fan base are about to become completely insufferable....like, more than usual," one person reacted on X, formerly Twitter.

Another supported the casting under certain condition, "If it's just for 1 movie, then it's OK. I love Henry cavill wholeheartedly, He is one of my favorite actors, but sorry, Henry, no one can replace Hugh jackman as Wolverine."

  Editors' Pick

There's nothing confirmed about Cavill's appearance in "Deadpool & Wolverine", but the latest report comes after it was said that he has signed up to join MCU. MyTimeToShineHello confirmed in February that the "Argylle" star was never offered the role of Doctor Doom, but he accepted another role.

"He was offered something else and he accepted," the account claimed. When a fan doubted the scooper's claim, it replied, "You will find that I'm not [lying], sooner than you think," suggesting that an official announcement was imminent.

Meanwhile, "Deadpool & Wolverine" director Shawn Levy recently teased cameos in the movie. "What blew my mind is how easy some of those cameos have been," he gushed. "People love Deadpool. People love Ryan [Reynolds]. Thankfully people also seem to like my work. They know that Ryan and I are in a groove of creative brotherhood that is unique and seems to be working."

"So, yeah… I love that there's been a proliferation of casting rumors around my movie because there's so many that its impossible to know what's real and what's made-up," the director continued. "So, all I'll say is that starting with Ryan and Hugh… some that the world knows about. Matthew McFadyen, Emma Corrin, really just going to work is a delight."

Ryan Reynolds returns as Deadpool, while Hugh Jackman reprises his role as Wolverine in the third "Deadpool" movie. It is set to hit theaters on July 26.

