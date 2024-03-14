Millie Bobby Brown Taken Aback by Fiance Jake Bongiovi's Under Water Proposal

Cover Images/Janet Mayer Celebrity

During a chat on the 'Table Manners' podcast, the 'Enola Holmes' actress recalls how she was surprised when her soon-to-be husband proposed to her after 'an hour of diving.'

AceShowbiz - Millie Bobby Brown "had a feeling" she was going to get engaged on holiday, but didn't expect the proposal to take place underwater. The 20-year-old actress is set to tie the knot with model Jake Bongiovi, who is the son of music legend Jon Bon Jovi, and the pair were enjoying a family vacation in the Maldives and while she thought he might pop the question at some point during the break, was taken aback when it all happened during a scuba diving session.

Speaking on the "Table Manners" podcast, she told hosts Jessie and Lennie Ware, "Basically, I was on holiday with my parents and Jake. I had a feeling; I packed a white dress just in case, let's just say that, and I had my [nails] done in the way I wanted. I don't like surprises, I usually know when one is coming. There were conversations before we left about proposals and what I would like, what I wouldn't. I thought it would be a very good place to choose."

"We were in the Maldives, so Jake and I were diving one morning, his parents were there. He just asked if I could be up at 8 A.M. to be up for a dive. And the night before, I said, 'Could we cancel that?' and he said no, and he never really says that. A few months before, he said he would never propose while diving. There was a video we saw online and he said, 'I'd never do that because if you got too excited, you wouldn't be able to breathe,' so I was like 'Well, that's a good point.' And I thought he wasn't going to do it and then when I went under, it was actually an hour of diving, before he did it," she added.

But the "Stranger Things" star was so excited in the moment and dropped the ring in the heat of the moment, which prompted her husband-to-be to do a heroic "swoop" to the seabed and grab it as she floundered and panicked that it had disappeared forever. She said, "I was taking really deep breaths because I was so excited and then we floated to the top. He dropped the ring, well, I dropped the ring because I went to show him and it slowly slid off."

"I probably could've stopped it and then nothing was slow about this plummet. It plummeted so fast, so quickly. I really, truly, thought it was gone. I watched it fall to the bottom of the ocean. He saw it happen, which I'm so proud of him [for], he just threw himself so deep underwater and did this cinematic swoop and when he opened his hand, it was in there," she continued.

