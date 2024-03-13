 

Yung Miami Denies Claim She's Broke After Selling Clothes Online

Yung Miami Denies Claim She's Broke After Selling Clothes Online
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Caresha Please' host claps back at Internet trolls who accuse her of being 'broke' because she is selling off her used items since Diddy allegedly cut her allowance.

  • Mar 13, 2024

AceShowbiz - Yung Miami is cleaning out her closet, only to be trolled online. The raptress/actress has been accused of being broke by some social media users as she is selling her clothes online, but she has quickly clapped back at the allegation.

"I'm broke? This s**t must be new to me!!!!" the one-half of rap duo City Girls wrote on her X, formerly Twitter, page on Tuesday, March 12. When a fan defended her, saying, "Ppl really ain't hear you when you said you made a mil in like 2 days from your card game lol," she replied, "#1 drinking on Amazon mind you."

Not ashamed of selling second-hand items, Miami shared pictures of some of the items she's selling off and wrote along with the screenshot, "I'm broke selling my clothes? When I always had Caresha closet on my website this whole time mind you I BEEN doing this???"

"Yall ppl saying ANYTHING LMAOOO," the "Caresha Please" host added. She went on firing back at the naysayers, tweeting what sounds like a rap line, "MONEY GETTER IMMA MONEY SPENDA YOU A F**KING RUNNER!!!!!!!!!"

  Editors' Pick

Selling her used clothes isn't the only reason why people suspected that Miami is "broke." The raptress has been hustling these days, with her announcing her upcoming appearance at SoCo Lounge this coming Friday, March 15.

"That sugar daddy really gone omg," one person reacted to Miami's upcoming gig, while another similarly claimed, "Diddy cut that check."

Miami has been selling used clothes, many of which were reportedly bought by Sean "P. Diddy" Combs, half the retail price for the luxury items since last year. She's also planning on selling off her hair pieces. She told one of her followers, "Yes I am I got over 100 wigs."

Rumor had it that Miami used to fund her lavish lifestyle with Diddy's money. The Bad Boy Records founder reportedly spoiled his former flame with a credit card with a $500,000 per month limit, of which she used every cent. He, however, has decided to reduce the monthly allowance to just $200,000.

"[Diddy] gave Yung Miami a credit card with a $500,000 per month limit. And she used every cent of it," a so-called insider told Media Take Out in late 2022, insisting, "It's not like he cut her off completely, he just cut back a little." However, Miami, whose real name is Caresha Romeka Brownlee, was reportedly upset about it and she decided to call it quits with Diddy.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Charlie Sheen's Daughter Sami Teases Collaborative Adult Content With TikTok Star Aiden David

Zoe Kravitz Playfully Trolls 'Cool Dad' Lenny's Fashion Sense at His Walk of Fame Ceremony
Related Posts
Yung Miami Scolds Troll Criticizing Her for Twerking and Saying Her Career Flopped

Yung Miami Scolds Troll Criticizing Her for Twerking and Saying Her Career Flopped

Yung Miami Rips DJ Akademiks on '50/50' Freestyle for 'Speakin' on Women'

Yung Miami Rips DJ Akademiks on '50/50' Freestyle for 'Speakin' on Women'

Yung Miami Removes Diddy Scenes From Her New Reality Show Amid Sexual Assault Accusations

Yung Miami Removes Diddy Scenes From Her New Reality Show Amid Sexual Assault Accusations

Yung Miami Takes Her Kids to Miami Dolphins Game Amid Diddy and Cassie's Drama

Yung Miami Takes Her Kids to Miami Dolphins Game Amid Diddy and Cassie's Drama

Latest News
Robert Downey Jr. Brags About Having More 'Tricks Up My Sleeve' After Winning First Oscar
  • Mar 13, 2024

Robert Downey Jr. Brags About Having More 'Tricks Up My Sleeve' After Winning First Oscar

Yung Miami Denies Claim She's Broke After Selling Clothes Online
  • Mar 13, 2024

Yung Miami Denies Claim She's Broke After Selling Clothes Online

Dev Patel Goes Emotional Over Rapturous Reaction to His Directorial Debut in 'Monkey Man'
  • Mar 13, 2024

Dev Patel Goes Emotional Over Rapturous Reaction to His Directorial Debut in 'Monkey Man'

Agency for Kate Middleton's Car Photo Denies Photoshop Speculations
  • Mar 13, 2024

Agency for Kate Middleton's Car Photo Denies Photoshop Speculations

Lily Allen Says Having Children 'Ruined' Her Career
  • Mar 13, 2024

Lily Allen Says Having Children 'Ruined' Her Career

Charlie Sheen's Daughter Sami Teases Collaborative Adult Content With TikTok Star Aiden David
  • Mar 13, 2024

Charlie Sheen's Daughter Sami Teases Collaborative Adult Content With TikTok Star Aiden David

Most Read
Julia Fox Has Nothing but Gold Chains Covering Her Chest at Oscars Viewing Party
Celebrity
  • 2024-03-11 15:44:57

Julia Fox Has Nothing but Gold Chains Covering Her Chest at Oscars Viewing Party

Kristen Stewart Flashes Chest in Barely-There Top for 'Late Show' Taping

Kristen Stewart Flashes Chest in Barely-There Top for 'Late Show' Taping

Ice Spice Slammed Over 'Tacky' Oscars After-Party Dress Despite Defending Her Designer Gown

Ice Spice Slammed Over 'Tacky' Oscars After-Party Dress Despite Defending Her Designer Gown

Paris Jackson Gets Steamy With Very Revealing Dress at 2024 Oscar Party

Paris Jackson Gets Steamy With Very Revealing Dress at 2024 Oscar Party

Katy Perry Sparks Split Rumor With Orlando Bloom After Stepping Out Solo and Ditching Her Ring

Katy Perry Sparks Split Rumor With Orlando Bloom After Stepping Out Solo and Ditching Her Ring

Cardi B Brags About Confronting Her Foe After Alleged Altercation With Saweetie at Oscars Afterparty

Cardi B Brags About Confronting Her Foe After Alleged Altercation With Saweetie at Oscars Afterparty

Katy Perry Gets Cozy With AI Billionaire Mogul Sam Altman Amid Split Rumor With Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry Gets Cozy With AI Billionaire Mogul Sam Altman Amid Split Rumor With Orlando Bloom

Tammy Rivera Denies Throwing Jab at Waka Flocka Flame's GF, Claims They're Still Legally Married

Tammy Rivera Denies Throwing Jab at Waka Flocka Flame's GF, Claims They're Still Legally Married

Waka Flocka Flame's Girlfriend Big MeL and Ex Tammy Rivera Appear Feuding, Trade Jabs Online

Waka Flocka Flame's Girlfriend Big MeL and Ex Tammy Rivera Appear Feuding, Trade Jabs Online