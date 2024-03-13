Yung Miami Denies Claim She's Broke After Selling Clothes Online

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Caresha Please' host claps back at Internet trolls who accuse her of being 'broke' because she is selling off her used items since Diddy allegedly cut her allowance.

Mar 13, 2024

AceShowbiz - Yung Miami is cleaning out her closet, only to be trolled online. The raptress/actress has been accused of being broke by some social media users as she is selling her clothes online, but she has quickly clapped back at the allegation.

"I'm broke? This s**t must be new to me!!!!" the one-half of rap duo City Girls wrote on her X, formerly Twitter, page on Tuesday, March 12. When a fan defended her, saying, "Ppl really ain't hear you when you said you made a mil in like 2 days from your card game lol," she replied, "#1 drinking on Amazon mind you."

Not ashamed of selling second-hand items, Miami shared pictures of some of the items she's selling off and wrote along with the screenshot, "I'm broke selling my clothes? When I always had Caresha closet on my website this whole time mind you I BEEN doing this???"

"Yall ppl saying ANYTHING LMAOOO," the "Caresha Please" host added. She went on firing back at the naysayers, tweeting what sounds like a rap line, "MONEY GETTER IMMA MONEY SPENDA YOU A F**KING RUNNER!!!!!!!!!"

Selling her used clothes isn't the only reason why people suspected that Miami is "broke." The raptress has been hustling these days, with her announcing her upcoming appearance at SoCo Lounge this coming Friday, March 15.

"That sugar daddy really gone omg," one person reacted to Miami's upcoming gig, while another similarly claimed, "Diddy cut that check."

Miami has been selling used clothes, many of which were reportedly bought by Sean "P. Diddy" Combs, half the retail price for the luxury items since last year. She's also planning on selling off her hair pieces. She told one of her followers, "Yes I am I got over 100 wigs."

Rumor had it that Miami used to fund her lavish lifestyle with Diddy's money. The Bad Boy Records founder reportedly spoiled his former flame with a credit card with a $500,000 per month limit, of which she used every cent. He, however, has decided to reduce the monthly allowance to just $200,000.

"[Diddy] gave Yung Miami a credit card with a $500,000 per month limit. And she used every cent of it," a so-called insider told Media Take Out in late 2022, insisting, "It's not like he cut her off completely, he just cut back a little." However, Miami, whose real name is Caresha Romeka Brownlee, was reportedly upset about it and she decided to call it quits with Diddy.

