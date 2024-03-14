 

Madonna Pays Tribute to Michael Jackson at Los Angeles Concert That His Daughter Paris Attends

The 'Material Girl' hitmaker surprises concertgoers with a heartfelt tribute to the late King of Pop during her Los Angeles show with the 'Let Down' singer in attendance.

  Mar 14, 2024

AceShowbiz - Madonna had a creative way to remember fellow famous singer Michael Jackson. During her recent concert for her "Celebration World Tour", the "Material Girl" hitmaker paid a tribute to the late King of Pop.

On Monday night, March 11, the 65-year-old Queen of Pop entertained her devotees onstage at a venue in Los Angeles, California as a part of her world tour. At one point, she surprised concertgoers with a heartfelt homage to Michael, who tragically passed away back in 2009 when he was 50 years old.

A big screen on the stage showed two silhouettes of who appeared to be Michael and Madonna. They were documented showing off their skills in dancing as he performed his iconic move. In the meantime, a mashup of their songs "Billie Jean" and "Like a Virgin" was being played in the background. They were later seen sharing a sweet embrace as a "never can say goodbye" message was displayed.

Madonna reportedly did not only pay a tribute to Michael during the Monday show. One of the concertgoers took to TikTok to reveal the surprises that the songstress offered throughout the gig. In the caption of a video, the concertgoer wrote, "This was the most personal concert by Madonna. It was a love letter to her fans, her family, her friends and herself."

They went on to spill, "It was a true celebration of life as well as a remembrance of those she lost. Through the show, she paid tribute to her mother, her friends she lost from AIDS, Prince and Michael Jackson. I cried at this opening number of Nothing Really Matters. #Madonna #madonnacelebrationtour #forum #losangeles #celebrationtour #bobthedragequeen #icon #iconic."

The concert was attended by famous figures, including Michael's daughter Paris Jackson, who might have watched the heartfelt tribute to her father. The "Let Down" singer made use of Instagram Stories to upload a series of videos from the gig. One of them saw her dancing and smiling while Madonna performed with her backup dancers on the stage.

