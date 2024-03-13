 

Dev Patel Goes Emotional Over Rapturous Reaction to His Directorial Debut in 'Monkey Man'

The actor, who co-wrote, directed and stars in his new film titled 'Monkey Man', is caught on camera wiping happy tears from his eyes during the movie's showing at SXSW.

AceShowbiz - Dev Patel was moved to tears by the rapturous reaction his directorial debut received at its world premiere. The "Slumdog Millionaire" actor, 33, whose breakout role came in Channel 4's teen drama "Skins", co-wrote, directed and stars in his new film "Monkey Man" and he was overcome with emotion as he took to the stage at its showing at SXSW.

A video shared by Variety on X showed Dev walking out on stage to a standing ovation, before he put his hand over his heart and put his hands to his face, turned away from the audience and appeared to wipe tears from his eyes. He declared at the showing, "The action genre has been abused by the system. You know, a quick buck. Mindless (rubbish.)"

"I wanted to give it soul. Real trauma. Real pain. You guys deserve that. I wanted to infuse it with a little bit of culture. I really wanted to touch on the caste system in India. You have the poor at the bottom, slaving away in the kitchens. Then you go up to the land of the kings. Above them is God, a manmade God that's polluting and corrupting religion," he added.

  Editors' Pick

"Monkey Man" stars Oscar-nominated Dev as a man named Kid who, according to promotional material from Universal Pictures, "ekes out a meager living in an underground fight club where, night after night, wearing a gorilla mask, he is beaten bloody by more popular fighters for cash." The movie then sees Kid seeking out revenge against a group of men who left him with childhood trauma in a rampage against India's caste system.

Dev has admitted he was left exhausted after making the movie. He told PEOPLE on the red carpet of its premiere on Monday, March 11, "I mean, I've been hibernating for a while. I don't really feel fit for public consumption right now. I've been in a dark room. The paint's fairly dry on this thing, but it's huge."

The film made waves in January when it was revealed it was moving from a Netflix release to theatrical distribution with Universal. It was widely reported at the time "Nope" filmmaker and producer Jordan Peele, 45, had pushed to release "Monkey Man" in cinemas after he first saw the movie and helped Universal acquire it for distribution.

