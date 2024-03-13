Kaia Gerber and Finn Wolfhard Join 'SNL 1975' Origin Movie

Instagram Movie

Cindy Crawford's model daughter and 'Stranger Things' actor are among the latest additions to the new movie centering on the first-ever episode of 'Saturday Night Live'.



AceShowbiz - Andrew Barth Feldman, Kaia Gerber, and Finn Wolfhard have rounded out the cast of Sony Pictures' "SNL 1975" (working title), directed by Jason Reitman. Previously-announced cast include Gabriel LaBelle, Cooper Hoffman, Rachel Sennott, Ella Hunt, Emily Fairn, Kim Matula, Lamorne Morris, Dylan O'Brien, and Cory Michael Smith.

Reitman and Gil Kenan penned the script, which is based on the real-life behind-the-scenes accounts of the opening episode of "Saturday Night Live". Gerber will portray Jacqueline Carlin, Wolfhard will play an NBC page, and Feldman will take on the role of Neil Levy.

On October 11, 1975, a group of young comedians and writers revolutionized television with the launch of "Saturday Night Live." "SNL 1975" recounts the chaotic and magical moments leading up to that first broadcast. The screenplay draws from extensive interviews by Reitman and Kenan with former cast members, writers, and crew.

Reitman, Kenan, Jason Blumenfeld, Erica Mills, and Peter Rice will produce the film. It marks a reunion between Feldman and Sony after they previously worked together on "No Hard Feelings".

Feldman, a rising star, has previously starred as Evan Hansen in the Tony Award-winning musical "Dear Evan Hansen" and appeared in "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" and "No Hard Feelings." He released his debut solo album, "Penn Station", in 2023.

Gerber recently appeared in "Bottoms" and is set to star in "Palm Royale", "Shell", and "Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire".

Wolfhard, known for his roles in "Stranger Things" and "It", will reprise his role as Mike Wheeler in the upcoming "Ghostbusters" sequel. He also made his feature film directorial debut with "Hell of a Summer".

The film marks the latest collaboration between Reitman and Sony, following "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" and "Juno".

