 

'Bachelor' Alum Sydney Hightower Welcomes First Child With NFL Star Fred Warner

'Bachelor' Alum Sydney Hightower Welcomes First Child With NFL Star Fred Warner
Instagram
Celebrity

Congratulations are in order for the former contestant of 'The Bachelor' and San Francisco 49ers linebacker as the couple have welcomed a bouncing bay boy.

  • Mar 12, 2024

AceShowbiz - Sydney Hightower, a former "The Bachelor" contestant, and San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner have welcomed their first child together. Their baby boy, Beau Anthony, was born via C-section on March 7.

The couple announced the news in a statement to People, saying, "Sydney's surgery went well. He's a healthy boy! We're over the moon and can't wait to get home from the hospital and start our new life."

  Editors' Pick

They first announced Hightower's pregnancy in October 2023 with a montage of her sonogram and growing baby bump. In January 2024, they revealed they were expecting a boy.

Warner and Hightower, who married in June 2022, have been sharing updates on their pregnancy and preparing for their new arrival. Despite being 35 weeks pregnant at the time, Hightower attended Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas to cheer on her husband.

"It's so crazy that we are headed to the Super Bowl and I'm pregnant with our first child," Hightower said on Instagram. "It's honestly a fairy tale!"

The couple has been eagerly posting photos of their baby boy on social media, expressing their joy and excitement. They have also received well wishes from fans and fellow NFL players who are becoming dads in 2024, including Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Teyana Taylor's Ex Iman Shumpert Slams Claim He Neglected Child Support After Moving Out

Wendy Williams Sued by Ex-Husband for Allegedly Failing to Pay Alimony in Divorce Settlement
Latest News
Dak Prescott Faces Sexual Assault Allegation, Files Lawsuit Against Accuser
  • Mar 13, 2024

Dak Prescott Faces Sexual Assault Allegation, Files Lawsuit Against Accuser

Kate Middleton Defended by Whoopi Goldberg Over Photo Editing Controversy
  • Mar 13, 2024

Kate Middleton Defended by Whoopi Goldberg Over Photo Editing Controversy

Post Malone Performs Toby Keith's 'As Good As I Once Was' in Heartfelt Tribute
  • Mar 13, 2024

Post Malone Performs Toby Keith's 'As Good As I Once Was' in Heartfelt Tribute

Wendy Williams Sued by Ex-Husband for Allegedly Failing to Pay Alimony in Divorce Settlement
  • Mar 12, 2024

Wendy Williams Sued by Ex-Husband for Allegedly Failing to Pay Alimony in Divorce Settlement

'Bachelor' Alum Sydney Hightower Welcomes First Child With NFL Star Fred Warner
  • Mar 12, 2024

'Bachelor' Alum Sydney Hightower Welcomes First Child With NFL Star Fred Warner

Teyana Taylor's Ex Iman Shumpert Slams Claim He Neglected Child Support After Moving Out
  • Mar 12, 2024

Teyana Taylor's Ex Iman Shumpert Slams Claim He Neglected Child Support After Moving Out

Most Read
Julia Fox Has Nothing but Gold Chains Covering Her Chest at Oscars Viewing Party
Celebrity
  • 2024-03-11 15:44:57

Julia Fox Has Nothing but Gold Chains Covering Her Chest at Oscars Viewing Party

Kristen Stewart Flashes Chest in Barely-There Top for 'Late Show' Taping

Kristen Stewart Flashes Chest in Barely-There Top for 'Late Show' Taping

Paris Jackson Gets Steamy With Very Revealing Dress at 2024 Oscar Party

Paris Jackson Gets Steamy With Very Revealing Dress at 2024 Oscar Party

Katy Perry Sparks Split Rumor With Orlando Bloom After Stepping Out Solo and Ditching Her Ring

Katy Perry Sparks Split Rumor With Orlando Bloom After Stepping Out Solo and Ditching Her Ring

Ice Spice Slammed Over 'Tacky' Oscars After-Party Dress Despite Defending Her Designer Gown

Ice Spice Slammed Over 'Tacky' Oscars After-Party Dress Despite Defending Her Designer Gown

Oscars 2024: Robert Downey Jr.'s Hilarious Reaction to Seeing Chris Hemsworth on Red Carpet

Oscars 2024: Robert Downey Jr.'s Hilarious Reaction to Seeing Chris Hemsworth on Red Carpet

Cardi B Brags About Confronting Her Foe After Alleged Altercation With Saweetie at Oscars Afterparty

Cardi B Brags About Confronting Her Foe After Alleged Altercation With Saweetie at Oscars Afterparty

Oscars 2024: John Cena Strips Down to Birthday Suit Onstage

Oscars 2024: John Cena Strips Down to Birthday Suit Onstage

Nicole Murphy Breaks Silence on Boyfriend Warren Braithwaite's Death in Heartbreaking Post

Nicole Murphy Breaks Silence on Boyfriend Warren Braithwaite's Death in Heartbreaking Post