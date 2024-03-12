'Bachelor' Alum Sydney Hightower Welcomes First Child With NFL Star Fred Warner

Instagram Celebrity

Congratulations are in order for the former contestant of 'The Bachelor' and San Francisco 49ers linebacker as the couple have welcomed a bouncing bay boy.

AceShowbiz - Sydney Hightower, a former "The Bachelor" contestant, and San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner have welcomed their first child together. Their baby boy, Beau Anthony, was born via C-section on March 7.

The couple announced the news in a statement to People, saying, "Sydney's surgery went well. He's a healthy boy! We're over the moon and can't wait to get home from the hospital and start our new life."

They first announced Hightower's pregnancy in October 2023 with a montage of her sonogram and growing baby bump. In January 2024, they revealed they were expecting a boy.

Warner and Hightower, who married in June 2022, have been sharing updates on their pregnancy and preparing for their new arrival. Despite being 35 weeks pregnant at the time, Hightower attended Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas to cheer on her husband.

"It's so crazy that we are headed to the Super Bowl and I'm pregnant with our first child," Hightower said on Instagram. "It's honestly a fairy tale!"

The couple has been eagerly posting photos of their baby boy on social media, expressing their joy and excitement. They have also received well wishes from fans and fellow NFL players who are becoming dads in 2024, including Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott.

