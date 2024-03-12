Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr. Leave Oscars 2024 After-Parties Together

Instagram Celebrity

Kim and her rumored boyfriend cause abuzz as they are spotted leaving Vanity Fair Oscars party and another bash held by Jay-Z and Beyonce to celebrate the Academy Awards.

Mar 12, 2024

AceShowbiz - Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr. set tongues wagging as they departed the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar party together, fueling rumors of a budding romance.

The pair, photographed exiting the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif., were joined by Kardashian's best friend and KKW Brands chief brand officer, Tracy Romulus. Kardashian looked stunning in a formfitting Balenciaga gown while Beckham Jr. opted for a head-to-toe leather ensemble.

Following the Vanity Fair bash, the duo was spotted leaving Jay-Z and Beyonce Knowles' afterparty together.

Rumors of a relationship between the Skims founder, 43, and NFL star, 31, emerged in September 2023 when a source confirmed to Page Six that they had been "hanging out casually" after Beckham Jr.'s breakup with Lauren "Lolo" Wood.

Us Weekly reported that the pair's relationship was "getting serious," despite Kardashian's preference for the spotlight and Beckham Jr.'s more private nature. The source explained that the athlete is "low-key, while Kim's more accustomed to the limelight," adding that they are "trying to figure out the next steps."

Kardashian, who was previously married to Kanye West, shares four children with him. Meanwhile, Beckham Jr. welcomed a son with Wood in February 2022. The couple split earlier in 2023.

Representatives for Kardashian and Beckham Jr. have not commented on the romance rumors.

