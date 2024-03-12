 

Courteney Cox Appears to Console Daughter Coco as They Have Heated Conversation at Airport

The actress portraying Monica Geller on 'Friends' is caught on camera apparently attempting to calm her 19-year-old daughter down when they are at an airport in London.

  Mar 12, 2024

AceShowbiz - Courteney Cox appeared to have attempted to console her daughter in a new sighting. The actress portraying Monica Geller on "Friends" was spotted having a heated conversation with Coco Riley Arquette when they were at an airport.

On Monday, March 11, the 59-year-old actress and her 19-year-old daughter were caught on camera at Heathrow Airport in London, the United Kingdom. In pictures making their rounds online, it could be seen that the mother and daughter duo were walking close next to each other.

One of the photos saw Courteney seemingly trying to make Coco calm as she hugged Coco from the side. She placed one of her hands on Coco's shoulder as Coco kept her head low. Coco's face couldn't be clearly seen as it was covered with her hair.

Another snap showed Courteney and Coco having an animated chat. Coco was photographed apparently pointing one of her fingers at Courteney as she spoke something to her mother. In the meantime, Courteney was pictured staring at Coco with a stern look.

For the airport visit, Courteney opted to wear a comfortable outfit. She kept her body warm in a black top, which came with a zipper, long-sleeved matching insulated jacket and a pair of long blue denim pants. She made sure to look stylish by wearing a pair of pointed-toe black leather boots with high heels.

The "Scream VI" actress, who looked fresh with what appeared to be little to no makeup, accessorized herself with a pair of simple earrings. In addition, she styled her long dark-colored tresses in waves, parted them in the middle and tucked them behind her ears.

In the meantime, Coco, who was holding her smartphone in one of her hands, looked chic in a nearly all-brown get-up. She donned a long-sleeved dark brown sweatshirt that had a high neck design and a pair of loose long matching sweatpants.

Coco, who kept her belongings in a brown backpack, completed the look with a pair of earrings and white sneakers featuring light brown soles. Furthermore, her long straight blonde locks were let loose and parted in the middle.

Courteney shares Coco with her former husband and actor David Arquette. The former couple welcomed their only child back on June 13, 2004 after the actress struggled with fertility.

