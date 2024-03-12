 

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's Daughter North Announces Debut Album 'Elementary School Dropout'

AceShowbiz - Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's eldest daughter has definitely followed in the rapper's footsteps. When attending her father's "Vultures 2" listening party, North West announced her debut album, "Elementary School Dropout".

When taking the stage at the Sunday, March 10 show in Phoenix, the 10-year-old declared, "I've been working on an album." As the crowd erupted in cheers, she added, "It's called Elementary School Dropout."

North previously appeared on Ye's "Talking / Once Again", which appears on his joint album with Ty Dolla $ign. She was also featured on the track's music video, which arrived on February 7. While getting her hair done, she spits, "I love it here/ We gonna take over the year for another year/ It's your bestie, Miss, Miss Westie... Don't tryna test me/ It's gonna get messy."

At one point in the MV, North can be seen lip-synching to the song's lyrics while someone is braiding her hair. Another scene shows the young girl sitting on top of her dad's shoulders.

Ty then raps his verse. As for Ye, he does not sing until the very end, lending his voice to an inspiring lyric about letting go of things that have been held in over time. "Once again the clouds are gathering to release what they held in," the Yeezy designer sings.

Ye hinted at North's feature on January 24. At the time, he shared a picture featuring preliminary music video treatment including photos of cars, Malibu, athletes, religious imagery and vultures on Instagram. He captioned it, "TALKING VIDEO TREATMENT BY YOUR BESTIE MS MS WESTIE."

Ye later posted a clip in which North was heard saying, "I'm in my Lamborghini driving over to basketball practice, driving in the front seat just by myself." She continued running through the lyrics of the song, "I do some basketball practice, and then it's all my friends in Vultures merch with one vulture flying around."

