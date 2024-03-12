Cardi B Brags About Confronting Her Foe After Alleged Altercation With Saweetie at Oscars Afterparty

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Bodak Yellow' hitmaker talks about having a heated exchange with someone she has 'issues' with at the star-studded Vanity Fair bash celebrating the 96th annual Academy Awards.

AceShowbiz - At the recent Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty, Cardi B and rival rapper Saweetie got into a verbal altercation, according to an insider who witnessed the incident. Cardi B reportedly initiated the confrontation, yelling at Saweetie, "What you gotta say now?!"

The insider described Cardi B's behavior as "real ghetto" while Saweetie maintained her composure. The insider further stated that "basically Cardi was making a fool out of herself yelling, and Saweetie didn't back down - but didn't raise her voice."

The specific reason for the altercation remains unclear, but it is speculated that it may be related to a previous rumor that Cardi B's husband Offset may have had an affair with Saweetie.

After the incident, Cardi B took to social media to brag about confronting someone she had "issues" with. She attended the afterparty with a male companion who was not her husband.

The Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty was attended by numerous Hollywood celebrities, including Kylie Jenner, Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade, Lupita Nyong'o, and Lizzo.

