 

Katy Perry Sparks Split Rumor With Orlando Bloom After Stepping Out Solo and Ditching Her Ring

startraksphoto.com/Sara De Boer
Katy Perry is rumored to call off engagement with her husband-to-be after she reportedly didn't wear her engagement ring when attending Taylor Swift's concert solo.

  • Mar 12, 2024

AceShowbiz - Katy Perry has sparked concerns about the status of her relationship with Orlando Bloom after she appeared solo at Taylor Swift's concert in Sydney, Australia on February 23.

As reported by RadarOnline.com, Perry was seen without Bloom and instead was accompanied by Rita Ora and her husband Taika Waititi. "It's weird that she wasn't with Orlando [Bloom]," an insider told RadarOnline.com.

Adding to the speculation, Perry was not wearing her engagement ring, a notable absence that has raised questions among close acquaintances.

Perry and Bloom, who have been dating since May 2016 and became engaged in 2019, have faced recent challenges in their relationship. They have not yet finalized plans for their wedding, and Bloom recently dismissed rumors of a breakup with a social media post praising Perry.

In February, Perry got flirty as she posted a poll on Twitter asking her fans if they would "hit that" in reference to Bloom. In November 2023, Bloom was also seen with their daughter in Las Vegas celebrating the final night of Perry's residency.

Despite the past reconciliation, it remains unclear if Perry and Bloom will withstand the current strain on their relationship. Her attendance at Taylor Swift's concert and the absence of Bloom have raised doubts about the future of their engagement.

