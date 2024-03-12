 

Chris Brown Left Frustrated After Damaging His White Lamborghini in Minor Accident

The minor car accident arrived just a few days after the 34-year-old King of RnB announced that the deluxe version of his album '11:11' will feature 13 additional tracks.

  • Mar 12, 2024

AceShowbiz - Chris Brown's outing over the weekend didn't go as planned. The "Under the Influence" hitmaker appeared to have been frustrated after damaging his white Lamborghini a minor car accident in Hollywood.

According to TMZ, the incident took place after the 34-year-old left The Nice Guy. It seemed his $300,000 car had bumped into another vehicle that left its bumper "some major scuff marks."

On Sunday morning as he left a house party, Breezy was caught on camera looking upset as he assessed the damage with a small group of people. A picture surfacing online showed the R&B star, who wore a white sweater with tie-up detailing throughout, pointing out the scuffs.

It came after Breezy announced that the deluxe version of his album "11:11" will feature 13 additional tracks. In a series of Instagram Story posts on Friday, he wrote, "11:11 deluxe album will contain 13 new songs. So all together 35 songs. Drops 4/11. I'm 35 this year."

Along with the album update, Brown also expressed his disdain for mainstream media and celebrities. He declared, "I DONT WANT TO BE ACCEPTED FROM NONE OF THE MAINSTREAM MEDIA AND FAKE CELEBRITIES. I AM KING IN MY OWN LANE. YOUR FAVE AINT GOT SH*T ON ME AND THEY KNOW IT. AINT FINNA TAP DANCE FOR APPROVAL. YOU WILL BEG FORGIVENESS OF ME THAT I DO KNOW."

Prior to that, CB lamened being uninvited from the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game due to requests from sponsors. "I was asked by the NBA to play in the all star game this year! Only for them to call later and say they couldn't do IT because of their sponsors, like RUFFLES," he posted on Instagram.

"At this point I'm sick of people bothering me and I'm tired of living in the f**king pasts," he further fumed. "I POSTED THE EMAILS SO YALL COULD SEE. The NBA still was tryna get me to come and sit court side... NOT F**KING HAPPENING."

Chris' past assault toward his ex Rihanna has haunted him over the years. Even artists who collaborated with him in making music often got backlash, including Chloe Bailey and Ciara.

