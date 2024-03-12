Julia Fox Has Nothing but Gold Chains Covering Her Chest at Oscars Viewing Party

Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com/Cover Images Celebrity

Mar 12, 2024

AceShowbiz - Julia Fox left little to the imagination when attending an Oscars viewing party on Sunday, March 10. The "Uncut Gems" actress risked a wardrobe malfunction as she slipped into what could be her most daring ensemble to date.

For the Elton John AIDs Foundation's 32nd annual Oscars viewing party, the actress basically bared her chest in a dress that consisted of a beaded fringe skirt and a see-through fabric that stopped under her boobs. The racy outfit only had gold bangles that barely covered her nipples.

Julia paired the daring ensemble, which is from Dsquared2's fall/winter 2024 collection, with sheer tights and black heels. The 34-year-old completed her look with her signature bold black eyeliner, several gold bracelets as well as a black heart-shaped handbag.

The mom of one wasn't the only famous faces attending the bash. Other attendees included Elizabeth Hurley, Paris Jackson, Zooey Deschanel and her fiance Jonathan Scott as well as Tiffany Haddish.

Julia's sizzling look came just a few days after she turned heads at the Mugler show amid Paris Fashion Week. She arrived at the March 3 event in a jaw-dropping look that included a sheer jumpsuit that featured fringe on her sleeves, trousers as well as the chest area.

For the occasion, the former girlfriend of Kanye West opted to have her silver locks styled in a ponytail. She further oozed confidence by rocking bizarre futuristic face paint with silver panels on her cheeks and forehead while adding silver eye makeup to her head-turning look.

Julia indeed has built a reputation with her bold fashion. The actress/model is no stranger to receiving backlash over her look, though she didn't seem to be bothered by the criticism.

Defending her racy styles, the "Down the Drain" author said back in September, "There were a lot of haters, being like, 'This is unacceptable. This is setting such a bad example.' But, it's like, 'Why? It's just my body.' " She continued, "Is my body, like, ugly? Is my body a crime? Did my body slap your grandma? The way that they were acting, it was like, 'What the heck!' "

