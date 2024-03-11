 

Al Pacino's Rushed Best Picture Announcement at 2024 Oscars Sparks Confusion and Disappointment

Al Pacino's Rushed Best Picture Announcement at 2024 Oscars Sparks Confusion and Disappointment
YouTube
Movie

The 'Godfather' actor skips reading the nominees and doesn't wait for a dramatic buildup before opening the envelope to announce 'Oppenheimer' as the winner in the coveted category.

  • Mar 11, 2024

AceShowbiz - Al Pacino didn't seem to get the drill before presenting an award at the 2024 Academy Awards. The acting vet has left audience and viewers at home confused as he seemed to rush into announcing the Best Picture winner at the show.

Taking the stage at the Sunday, March 10, the 83-year-old was met with a standing ovation from fellow actors and filmmakers attending the ceremony. He jokingly refrained himself from delivering a cliche introduction and went straight into the award itself.

"This is the time of the last award for the evening," he said of the last and coveted award at the show, which was Best Picture. "Ten wonderful films were nominated, but only one will take the award for best picture," the "Scarface" star said. "And I have to go to the envelope for that, and I will."

Without mentioning the nominees and preceding the winning movie's title by the traditional "and the Oscar goes to," Pacino opened the envelope and read it, "Here it comes. And my eyes see 'Oppenheimer'."

It took a moment for the orchestra to kick in and the crowd to break into an applause, seemingly not convinced by what the "Ocean's Thirteen" actor just said. "Yes, yes," the Academy Award-winning actor said, seemingly confirming "Oppenheimer" as the winner.

  Editors' Pick

The moment has sparked chatter on social media, with many being left disappointed by the anti-climactic announcement. "Wish Al would have read all of the nominees first. I was looking forward to seeing the sizzle reels, and a bit of tension," one viewer reacted on X, formerly Twitter.

"What a weird anti climactic way to reveal the winner. Everyone was like WTF!" another weighed in on the awkward announcement. A third dubbed it the "most anti-climactic oscar win ever." A fourth person summed up Pacino's attitude as, "Sure whatever it's Oppenheimer ok bye bye."

Someone else joked, "Al Pacino had a 7:30pm reservation at Musso & Frank, he needed to move things along," referencing the actor's role in "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood".

Despite the confusing moment, Bill Kramer, the chief executive of the Academy, said he was pleased with Pacino's performance. "Everything went beautifully," he said. "He was just having fun up there."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Oscars 2024: Cillian Murphy Reveals Why Winning Best Actor Is 'Really Meaningful' to Him

Billie Eilish Reduced to Feeling Like a 'Failure' Seeing This Broadway Show
Related Posts
Al Pacino's Girlfriend Noor Alfallah Recalls How She Fell in Love With Him

Al Pacino's Girlfriend Noor Alfallah Recalls How She Fell in Love With Him

Al Pacino's Girlfriend Noor Alfallah Doesn't Think Marriage Is Important

Al Pacino's Girlfriend Noor Alfallah Doesn't Think Marriage Is Important

Al Pacino to Give Baby Mama Noor Alfallah $110K for a House

Al Pacino to Give Baby Mama Noor Alfallah $110K for a House

Al Pacino Required to Pay GF Noor Alfallah Sizeable Child Support

Al Pacino Required to Pay GF Noor Alfallah Sizeable Child Support

Latest News
Heidi Klum, Sydney Sweeney and Paris Hilton Wow in Racy Gowns at Vanity Fair Oscars 2024 Party
  • Mar 12, 2024

Heidi Klum, Sydney Sweeney and Paris Hilton Wow in Racy Gowns at Vanity Fair Oscars 2024 Party

Draya Michele Dragged by Fellow Reality TV Star Mehgan James for Dating Much-Younger Jalen Green
  • Mar 11, 2024

Draya Michele Dragged by Fellow Reality TV Star Mehgan James for Dating Much-Younger Jalen Green

Monica Fires Back Following Criticism Over Her New Relationship
  • Mar 11, 2024

Monica Fires Back Following Criticism Over Her New Relationship

Trey Songz Under Fire for Suggestive Meet and Greet Pics Amidst Sexual Misconduct Allegations
  • Mar 11, 2024

Trey Songz Under Fire for Suggestive Meet and Greet Pics Amidst Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Pharrell Williams Gets Enraged During Saudi Arabian Gig, Storms Off the Stage
  • Mar 11, 2024

Pharrell Williams Gets Enraged During Saudi Arabian Gig, Storms Off the Stage

Kate Middleton Apologizes for Manipulating Mother's Day Photo, Refuses to Release Unedited Version
  • Mar 11, 2024

Kate Middleton Apologizes for Manipulating Mother's Day Photo, Refuses to Release Unedited Version

Most Read
Megan Fox Gets Two Nods at Razzie Awards 2024, 'Winnie the Pooh' Horror Movie Leads Winner List
Movie
  • 2024-03-10 02:20:57

Megan Fox Gets Two Nods at Razzie Awards 2024, 'Winnie the Pooh' Horror Movie Leads Winner List

Oscars 2024: Robert Downey Jr. Wins First Academy Award, 'Oppenheimer' Already Scores Three

Oscars 2024: Robert Downey Jr. Wins First Academy Award, 'Oppenheimer' Already Scores Three

Oscar's Best Picture Nominee 'The Holdovers' Faces Plagiarism Scandal Ahead of Awards Show

Oscar's Best Picture Nominee 'The Holdovers' Faces Plagiarism Scandal Ahead of Awards Show

Oscars 2024: 'Oppenheimer' Leads Full Winner List, Emma Stone Nabs Second Academy Award

Oscars 2024: 'Oppenheimer' Leads Full Winner List, Emma Stone Nabs Second Academy Award

Oscars 2024: Emily Blunt Mocks Ryan Gosling's Abs as They Poke Fun at 'Barbenheimer' Rivalry

Oscars 2024: Emily Blunt Mocks Ryan Gosling's Abs as They Poke Fun at 'Barbenheimer' Rivalry

Oscars 2024: Emma Stone Goes Viral After Seen Panicking for Missing 'Poor Things' Win

Oscars 2024: Emma Stone Goes Viral After Seen Panicking for Missing 'Poor Things' Win

Oscars 2024: Jimmy Kimmel Slams 'Barbie' Snubs, Pokes Fun at 'Madame Web' During Monologue

Oscars 2024: Jimmy Kimmel Slams 'Barbie' Snubs, Pokes Fun at 'Madame Web' During Monologue

Issa Rae Urges Movie Directors to Cast Her to Get Nominated for Oscars

Issa Rae Urges Movie Directors to Cast Her to Get Nominated for Oscars

Oscars 2024: America Ferrera and Ariana Grande Bloom in Pink Gowns on Red Carpet

Oscars 2024: America Ferrera and Ariana Grande Bloom in Pink Gowns on Red Carpet