 

Tessa Hilton Shares First Pic of Baby No. 3 in Lovely Instagram Post

The 30-year-old socialite makes use of her Instagram account to treats fans to the adorable picture after she and her husband Barron Hilton welcomed their third child together.

  • Mar 11, 2024

AceShowbiz - Tessa Hilton has given birth to a baby boy. The 30-year-old socialite and her husband Barron Hilton have welcomed their third child together.

Alongside a black-and-white image of her son, Tessa, who also has Caspian Barron, 16 months, and Milou, three, with Barron, wrote on Instagram, "Apollo Winter Hilton [heart emoji] 03.08.2024 [heart emoji] (sic)."

Tessa has already been inundated with congratulatory messages from some of her show's pals, including Nicky Hilton and Kyle Richards, who simply replied with a series of heart emojis. Elsewhere, Rachel Zoe wrote, "Angel baby!!!!!!!!!!! [heart emojis] from angel parents. (sic)"

Tessa announced her pregnancy back in September, when she took to social media to share a photo of her growing baby bump. The socialite, who became a member of the Hilton family when she married Barron in 2018, captioned the snap, "Our third little angel is on its way!! [baby, pregnancy and heart emojis] (sic)."

Meanwhile, in September 2019, it was revealed Barron was to become a father for the first time. A representative for the couple said at the time that Milou was conceived in St. Barts, the same place they first met and where they tied the knot in June 2018. The rep added, "The couple are radiating with joy."

Barron has also claimed he and Tessa "owe everything" to the Caribbean island. He previously wrote on Instagram, "WE'RE HAVING A BABY!!!! Not only did we meet on St. Barth's, but we had our wedding there just last year and about a month ago we found out that's where we conceived our first child! We owe everything to that beautiful island. We love you (sic)."

