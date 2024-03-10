Kathie Lee Gifford Split From Richard Spitz, Pals Endorse Her to Be 'The Golden Bachelorette'

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Today' alum has become single again after parting ways with her boyfriend and her friends including Hoda Kotb believe the newly-single star would be perfect for 'The Golden Bachelorette'.

AceShowbiz - Kathie Lee Gifford has experienced both joy and heartbreak in her romantic life. Deeply affected by the loss of her second husband, Frank Gifford, she found solace in a relationship with Richard Spitz. However, the relationship has since ended, leaving Gifford single once again.

After Gifford left "Today with Kathie Lee and Hoda" in 2019 and relocated to Tennessee, she began dating a mystery man in 2021. While she kept the details of the relationship private, she expressed her happiness and contentment.

Close sources reveal that Gifford was initially frightened that she would never find love again after Frank Gifford's passing. However, she briefly found happiness with Spitz. Now, as their relationship has come to an end, she is facing another heartbreak. At 70 years old, she fears that her time for love may have passed.

Despite her current emotional struggles, Gifford has the support of her friends and family. Hoda Kotb, her former "Today" co-host, has been particularly supportive, suggesting that Gifford would be perfect for the inaugural season of "The Golden Bachelorette", a reality dating show featuring seniors looking for love.

While Kathie Lee Gifford's relationship status is currently single, her friends and fans remain hopeful that she will find happiness again. They believe that her vibrant personality and optimistic outlook make her an ideal candidate for the dating show.

