Rick Ross Accused of Flaunting Fake Expensive Watch

The 'Stay Schemin' rapper may have been exposed for wearing fake item after the 48-year-old hip-hop star showed off his Emerald Audemars Piguets timepiece.

Mar 10, 2024

AceShowbiz - Watch expert Nico Leonard has accused Rick Ross of wearing a fake Emerald Audemars Piguet timepiece. According to Leonard, there are only two genuine Emerald Audemars Piguets in existence, and Ross's watch does not match their specifications.

"Rick Ross, bro," Leonard said. "I just made a video about your insane green AP. Unfortunately, it's fake. Why are you flaunting fake watches? There's only one of these watches in the world at $41M. Then there's another one at $37M... There's more coming in the future, but because of the complexity and the difficulty to find these stones, there's currently only one in the world."

Leonard posted a video on YouTube showcasing an image of the real watch, sent to him by its owner. He stressed that Ross's watch is a replica. "That's the real deal, and you have a fake," he claimed.

Despite the accusation, Rick Ross boasts an extensive watch collection worth millions of dollars. In January, he gave fans a tour showcasing watches such as the $20M "Billionaire III" by Jacob The Jeweler and a $100K Hublot gifted to him by Dr. Dre.

