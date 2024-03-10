 

Rick Ross Accused of Flaunting Fake Expensive Watch

Rick Ross Accused of Flaunting Fake Expensive Watch
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Stay Schemin' rapper may have been exposed for wearing fake item after the 48-year-old hip-hop star showed off his Emerald Audemars Piguets timepiece.

  • Mar 10, 2024

AceShowbiz - Watch expert Nico Leonard has accused Rick Ross of wearing a fake Emerald Audemars Piguet timepiece. According to Leonard, there are only two genuine Emerald Audemars Piguets in existence, and Ross's watch does not match their specifications.

"Rick Ross, bro," Leonard said. "I just made a video about your insane green AP. Unfortunately, it's fake. Why are you flaunting fake watches? There's only one of these watches in the world at $41M. Then there's another one at $37M... There's more coming in the future, but because of the complexity and the difficulty to find these stones, there's currently only one in the world."

  Editors' Pick

Leonard posted a video on YouTube showcasing an image of the real watch, sent to him by its owner. He stressed that Ross's watch is a replica. "That's the real deal, and you have a fake," he claimed.

Despite the accusation, Rick Ross boasts an extensive watch collection worth millions of dollars. In January, he gave fans a tour showcasing watches such as the $20M "Billionaire III" by Jacob The Jeweler and a $100K Hublot gifted to him by Dr. Dre.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Drake Sparks Dating Rumor With Latto's Younger Sister Brooklyn Nikole

'The Kardashians' Gets 'Dune'-Inspired Teaser Amid Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet Split Rumor
Related Posts
Rick Ross Reacts to Tyreek Hill Blasting Him for Filming His House Fire Instead of Helping

Rick Ross Reacts to Tyreek Hill Blasting Him for Filming His House Fire Instead of Helping

Rick Ross' Ex Cristina Mackey Refuses to Play Victim as She Confirms 'Clean' Breakup

Rick Ross' Ex Cristina Mackey Refuses to Play Victim as She Confirms 'Clean' Breakup

Rick Ross and Cristina Mackey Mocked by His Ex Pretty Vee Amid Breakup Rumors

Rick Ross and Cristina Mackey Mocked by His Ex Pretty Vee Amid Breakup Rumors

Rick Ross Dragged for Bringing Up Ex Tia Kemp's Mother Amid Online Back-and-Forth

Rick Ross Dragged for Bringing Up Ex Tia Kemp's Mother Amid Online Back-and-Forth

Latest News
Nelson Thomas Learns to Accept His Injury After Foot Amputation Following Near-Fatal Car Crash
  • Mar 10, 2024

Nelson Thomas Learns to Accept His Injury After Foot Amputation Following Near-Fatal Car Crash

Lindsay Hubbard's Ex-Fiance Carl Radke Demands Engagement Ring Back After Their Split
  • Mar 10, 2024

Lindsay Hubbard's Ex-Fiance Carl Radke Demands Engagement Ring Back After Their Split

Megan Fox Gets Two Nods at Razzie Awards 2024, 'Winnie the Pooh' Horror Movie Leads Winner List
  • Mar 10, 2024

Megan Fox Gets Two Nods at Razzie Awards 2024, 'Winnie the Pooh' Horror Movie Leads Winner List

'The Kardashians' Gets 'Dune'-Inspired Teaser Amid Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet Split Rumor
  • Mar 10, 2024

'The Kardashians' Gets 'Dune'-Inspired Teaser Amid Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet Split Rumor

Rick Ross Accused of Flaunting Fake Expensive Watch
  • Mar 10, 2024

Rick Ross Accused of Flaunting Fake Expensive Watch

Drake Sparks Dating Rumor With Latto's Younger Sister Brooklyn Nikole
  • Mar 10, 2024

Drake Sparks Dating Rumor With Latto's Younger Sister Brooklyn Nikole

Most Read
Travis Kelce and Crew Touch Down in Singapore Ahead of Taylor Swift's Shows
Celebrity
  • 2024-03-07 15:57:55

Travis Kelce and Crew Touch Down in Singapore Ahead of Taylor Swift's Shows

Tom Brady 'Never Wanted' to Divorce Gisele Bundchen for This Reason

Tom Brady 'Never Wanted' to Divorce Gisele Bundchen for This Reason

Tom Cruise 'Shocked' That Elsina Khayrova 'Changed Her Mind' About Marrying Him

Tom Cruise 'Shocked' That Elsina Khayrova 'Changed Her Mind' About Marrying Him

Halle Bailey's Boyfriend DDG Faces Backlash for 'Dangling' Baby Son in Selfie

Halle Bailey's Boyfriend DDG Faces Backlash for 'Dangling' Baby Son in Selfie

Rihanna Rumored Pregnant With Third Child Following Performance in India

Rihanna Rumored Pregnant With Third Child Following Performance in India

Natalie Portman Finalizes Divorce After Secretly Filing Petition Amid Husband's Alleged Cheating

Natalie Portman Finalizes Divorce After Secretly Filing Petition Amid Husband's Alleged Cheating

Lupita Nyong'o and Joshua Jackson Spotted Making Out on Romantic Mexico Getaway

Lupita Nyong'o and Joshua Jackson Spotted Making Out on Romantic Mexico Getaway

Megan Thee Stallion Disgusted as She Tastes Alcohol From Snake-Filled Bottle in Japan

Megan Thee Stallion Disgusted as She Tastes Alcohol From Snake-Filled Bottle in Japan

Joe Manganiello and Caitlin O'Connor 'Excited' About Their Future as Romance Gets 'Serious'

Joe Manganiello and Caitlin O'Connor 'Excited' About Their Future as Romance Gets 'Serious'