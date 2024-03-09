 

Rihanna Eyed to Close Glastonbury 2024 After Failed Negotiations With Stevie Wonder

Meanwhile, British musicians like Dua Lipa and Coldplay are thought to be locked in to headline the Friday and Saturday nights at Worthy Farm.

AceShowbiz - Rihanna is the latest rumored name to headline Glastonbury 2024. The "Work" hitmaker has been eyed to headline the Sunday night show at the festival after negotiations with Stevie Wonder broke down.

According to The Sun, bookies are suggesting that the 36-year-old could close the Pyramid Stage. She now leads the market at 7/2 to close the festival.

Other favorites to close the event include Bruce Springsteen on 5/1, Eminem at 11/2 and Cher at 8/1. Meanwhile, Dua Lipa and Coldplay are thought to be locked in to headline the Friday and Saturday nights at Worthy Farm.

It has previously been claimed that Madonna was among the frontrunners for this year's festival. However, talks with the "Material Girl" hitmaker broke down after organisers Michael and Emily Eavis refused to pay the huge fee to bring her "Celebration" live show to Worthy Farm in Somerset.

"There seems to have been another dramatic twist in our long search for a Sunday night headliner," said Neil Roarty, spokesperson for betideas.com, "with Rihanna the latest name on everyone's lips."

"Stevie Wonder was the previous favourite in the betting but has drifted out to 14/1 after talks reportedly broke down with festival organisers, with Rihanna now the 7/2 favourite," Neil added. "Other notable selections in the market include Bruce Springsteen at 5/1, with Eminem (11/2) and Cher (8/1) also now contenders."

This is not the first time Rihanna was asked to perform at Worthy Farm. Previous reports suggested that the "Stay" singer was "approached about Glastonbury" by Emily and her father Michael after the news broke that she would perform at the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime show.

However, RiRi had to miss the chance because her second child with rapper A$AP Rocky was due that summer. The Fenty Beauty founder gave birth to baby Riot Rose Mayers at Cedar Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles on August 1.

